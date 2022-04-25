“We’ve loved the Park a long time, all our lives, but we’ve loved it to death,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told county commissioners at an April 12 workshop meeting
Mitchell offered his comments as an attempt to explain Great Smoky Mountain National Park’s funding situation, in the context of proposed visitor parking fees and increased backcountry and frontcountry camping fees at the Park.
“We’re looking at this not only as what they’re going to implement, but also the budget process itself. We’ve been way, way underfunded. That park has been way underfunded,” he said.
Mitchell also told commissioners about his office’s efforts to talk to the federal government about potential funding paths for the Park. The Park was the U.S.’ second-most-visited national park last year, with 14.1 million total visitors, according to statistics from the National Park Service.
It has also seen a 57% spike in visitation since 2012.
Yet, Mitchell said that the Park’s funding through the Department of Interior hasn’t increased proportionately.
“If Senator Alexander hadn’t had the $30 million appropriation to get some stuff in there, that park would be — it’s not even a park you’d want to visit,” Mitchell said, referring to a 2020 federal funding package that enabled repaving of the Foothills Parkway.
Commissioners have so far agreed with Mitchell that the Park needs better funding sources than those it currently possesses.
But for several commissioners, camping fee increases and the institution of a flat parking fee are mistakes.
“We should be getting equalized funding for the Park,” given the numbers of visitors it draws, Commissioner Mike Akard said.
During the workshop, commissioners also proposed restricting parking fees to visitors from counties other than Blount, Sevier and Cocke, in Tennessee, and two counties in North Carolina.
They ultimately voted in favor of forwarding those exemptions for consideration during their April 21 commission meeting, and proposed writing a formal letter of opposition to the fee changes.
“I do love that we’ve changed it to where the people of Blount County can get in free and that kind of thing, but I just want to say that people are willing to pay to go to the Smoky Mountain National Park,” Commissioner Dawn Reagan said during the April 21 meeting, in support of an amended resolution to exempt Blount County residents from paying new fees.
Reagan told other commissioners that she felt that the combination of a fee exemption for Blount Countians and the addition of concessions to the Park represents a net positive: no fees for locals and a sustainable funding source for the Park.
The newer resolution, which passed 171, concerned only Blount County.
As the meeting ended, Mitchell told commissioners that he had spoken to the mayors of the other affected counties. He noted that only Swain County, in North Carolina, was also pursuing a resolution opposing the fees, but said that leadership in all involved counties would be drafting a letter to congressional representatives requesting further funding for the Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.