The Great Resignation — a development that’s seen millions of workers resign from their jobs in the midst of a pandemic — is evident throughout the U.S. economy. But to Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell, staffing vacancies in his agency are a sign of more than the pandemic’s effects alone.
The Alcoa Police Department currently has seven openings for sworn police offices. The open positions are the result of a mix of retirements and voluntary resignations over the past several years; there were three resignations from the APD in 2019 and two in 2020.
The vacancies, Carswell told The Daily Times, are part of a “perfect storm.” Carswell cited a developing aversion to police work as one reason that open spots have been difficult to fill, but also said that, like many other professions, pay for first responders in general has not kept up with economic inflation over time.
“People get in because they’re called to do it,” Carswell said of working as a first responder. “Not because it’s gonna make them millionaires.”
Recent staffing challenges have driven local, state and national agencies to offer more generous incentives to recruits. Changes to retirement policies and relaxed rules on tattoos are part of what Carswell called “an evolving process” of adapting to a new hiring environment.
Also as part of that process, salaries at the APD for new hires without previous experience in law enforcement have risen in past months, increasing from $36,900 last year into over $40,000 in 2022.
A few miles further south, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crispy noted that while the MPD is fully staffed at the moment, “recruiting is a challenge.” Like Carswell, Crisp described a marked decline in the number of applications that department receives. He recalled that in the past, the MPD needed to use Maryville High School to serve its recruitment needs. Now, the department itself is sufficient.
Despite recent difficulties, Carswell was adamant that his department would not bring down its hiring standards, saying that he “would rather keep seven vacant positions open for a year than lower our standards,” given the importance of first responders to community safety.
He told The Daily Times that he felt that there was hope, nonetheless.
“There are glimpses of light at the end of the tunnel,” he commented, noting also that agencies would continue to adjust their internal policies and recruiting strategies to attract strong candidates.
