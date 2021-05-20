Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation pools are opening this week and next and though some cleaning safety measures are in place, swimming is back to normal after a few pandemic changes last year.
Maryville’s John Sevier pool opens today, May 21, and Springbrook Pool opens Friday, May 28. They’ll open at noon on weekdays — through 6 p.m. at John Sevier and 7 p.m. at Springbrook, — and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sundays.
Both close for the year on Aug. 1, though Springbrook will be open Aug 7-8 as well.
“There were all kinds of adjustments we had to make last year,” Parks and Rec Director Joe Huff said Thursday. “But this summer our operations are pretty much going back to normal. We’re going to be a little more diligent on our cleaning, disinfecting, that kind of thing in restroom areas and areas where people congregate around concessions.”
Last year, pools opened weeks later than usual in early and mid-June because COVID-19 and closed early as well. That, and fewer than half of people responded to a Parks and Rec survey saying they were likely to go to the pool as the virus continued to spread.
But after Gov. Bill Lee recently lifted most Tennessee pandemic restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened recommendations on how crowds should gather, masked or not, many organizations are returning to pre-COVID practices.
The pools are no exception.
“We’re pretty much returning to normal operations,” Huff said. He’s hoping for large crowds, which may not be difficult to achieve. “If it’s anything like the camps and our other programs right now, they’ve filled up quicker than they ever have and there’s a long waiting list on most of them. So it seems like people are eager to get out.”
Huff said Parks and Rec hired about 52 lifeguards to manage the pools this summer, adding they are still taking applications for those who want to work concessions, but are ready for the crowds as the weather turns very warm.
Upkeep at the pools is still an ongoing need, however. Several pumps have been replaced in recent years and Huff said Springbrook was still losing water.
He said once the pool opens, they should have a reasonable idea how much water it’s losing. In years past, the pool leaked thousands of gallons of water a day, according to The Daily Times’ reporting in 2017. It’s been an issue for years, Huff said.
The pool opened in 1931.
Regardless, “We’re expecting good things this year, let’s put it that way,” Huff said.
To learn more about Parks and Rec programs and Blount’s two swimming pools, visit parksrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.