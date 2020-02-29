Although no cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it’s officially called, have been documented in Tennessee, local and state officials said they are monitoring and preparing to deal with the spread of the disease should it occur.
As information emerged about the virus, though, public health officials in Tennessee released a statement outlining what they know to be true about COVID-19.
“At this point, we know that coronavirus is a respiratory illness with symptoms and it spreads much like influenza or ‘flu,’” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. “Its primary symptoms are fever, coughing and shortness of breath, and usually come on anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure.”
She went on to say that in most people, the illness produces mild to moderate symptoms that do not require hospitalization. However, the elderly, people with chronic lung conditions and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk.
“The most important thing to know is that Tennessee is prepared,” she continued. “Our state has one of the best emergency preparedness systems in the nation, and we have been in daily contact with our local, state and federal partners to coordinate our response efforts, including specialized plans for our hospitals, schools, employers, prisons and military.”
As of Saturday, the Center for Disease Control reported 15 confirmed cases in six states, including: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin. Countries that are experiencing widespread transmission of the disease include: China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Also on Saturday, it was announced that a man died in Washington state of COVID-19, marking the first such reported death in the United States.
State officials issued a terse news release announcing the death. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, but gave no other details.
The official CDC website provides a variety of resources for individuals and organizations who seek up-to-date information about how to handle coronavirus issues. In one statement, the Center said they are currently assessing state and local readiness to implement community mitigation measures like home containment, including housing and transportation needs.
The statement further indicated employees at the CDC are coordinating with states to identify and eliminate gaps in readiness that will help reduce the spread of disease.
The Daily Times contacted Blount County officials and nonprofit organizations to discover what else is being done locally to prepare.
Government
“I’ve been in contact with leadership at both Blount Memorial Hospital and the Blount County Health Department as recently as the last 24 hours,” said Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell. “I have full confidence in the measures they are taking to ensure the safety and well-being of our Blount County citizens. They, along with all of our first responder agencies, are fully-trained, in regular communications with each other and my office, and are prepared for any infectious disease or major health event, including the recent Coronavirus outbreak.”
Airport
Becky Huckaby, Vice President of Public Relations at the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, said McGee-Tyson has not been identified by the CDC and FAA as one of the airports that require passenger pre-screening because they do not receive international flights.
But if the coronavirus situation changes, Huckaby said she’s confident in the Airport Authority’s ability to handle the situation.
“We have a plan in place that is coordinated with state and local health departments,” said Huckaby. “Key personnel have reviewed the plan, and we’re continuing to monitor the situation.”
Schools
In a message sent to families as part of its monthly newsletter Friday, Maryville City Schools officials outlined their plan should coronavirus impact their operations.
“In the event our community is quickly overrun with cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is possible that the CDC and other authorities could declare a public health emergency and recommend that all schools close,” the statement read.
“Students and staff would only return to the school setting after the risk of infection was minimized,” the statement added. “The time period in which students would be asked to stay at home for their own health and safety could be relatively short or as long as weeks or months.”
Should long-term closures be required, though, the district said it is planning to offer uninterrupted teaching and learning for all students via a combination of online learning and take-home packets.
Director Rob Britt met with Blount County Schools supervisors Wednesday morning to review recommendations from the CDC.
He said the district is revisiting protocols it developed during concerns about the H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak in 2009, although he noted, “we are building a plan for a very different virus. That includes reviewing current practices and needs, such as whether to increase availability of antibacterial hand wash.”
Planning for the coronavirus also was on the agenda yesterday during an Alcoa City Schools leadership meeting.
“We had initial discussions on purchasing more health care supplies, cleaning supplies, and developing our communication plan,” Director Brian Bell said in an email. “We will wait on guidance from the Federal Government, CDC, state and local experts as to our next steps.”
Area Nonprofit Agencies
Area nonprofit agencies that usually provide disaster services may also be called into action if needed.
“We’re still learning about this,” said Sherri McKinney, American Red Cross regional director of communications in Nashville, pointing out that public officials have not yet asked them to begin any services. “What we are doing right now is encouraging the public to be vigilant in their prevention efforts, and we’re always looking for new volunteers to help when needed.”
Should the American Red Cross be called upon to provide assistance, however, McKinney suggested they could provide food, shelter and comfort items as needed.
Gary Grubbs, president of the Tennessee chapter of the National Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster, said Thursday, “the coronavirus threat is a concern for everyone, and we’re in the early phases of the discussion.”
His organization’s mission is to vet and organize smaller non-profit organizations like churches and volunteer groups to coordinate efforts in the region.
“Right now we’re pointing our members to the CDC and thinking about what we need to do to get ready for this,” Grubbs added. “I’m pretty confident that as (public officials) have needs, we can serve people who will need help. That’s what we do in American. We’ll be there.”
The United Way of Blount County is also beginning to think about it’s role should we experience a significant public health crisis.
“We have a crisis communication plan,” explained United Way of Blount County president Jennifer Wackerhagen. But she also admitted that a health emergency is different from what they usually encounter with fire and weather-related disasters. As such, they might need to make plans as needs arise, she added.
