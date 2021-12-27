The overcast skies, skeletal trees and wintry gloom get a bad rap, Big Ridge State Park Ranger Derek Wilson believes.
For that reason — and to introduce newcomers to the beauty of Big Ridge — he, along with state park rangers across Tennessee, are inviting area residents to “First Day Hikes” on Saturday.
“The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities,” a press release from the State of Tennessee says. “They are an opportunity to begin a New Year’s resolution for good health, continue an ongoing commitment to hiking, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.”
For Wilson, who will lead a 1 p.m. hike at Big Ridge — located along Norris Lake, 42 miles north of Maryville, near Maynardville — it’s an opportunity to explore areas of the park that hikers wouldn’t normally be able to.
“We have about 15 miles worth of trail systems, and we’re on Norris Lake, and right now, the lakeshores are down quite a bit due to winter,” Wilson told The Daily Times. “There’s an old trail that used to go along the lake for horseback riding, but we quit using it years ago, and that trail has grown up since then. But the lake bank is so clear, we’re going to hike it and cut up and do a little bit of that horseback trail.
“It’s through the woods and off the trail, but since it’s a guided hike, and I’m the one doing it, I thought it would be a treat for everyone who came, especially since part of the park rules is that they’re supposed to stay on maintained trails.”
According to the press release, hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks. The “First Day Hikes” begin the parks’ annual “Signature Hikes” series that are scheduled throughout the year, and they’re part of a 50-state initiative known as America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.
Combined, Tennessee’s state parks system has more than 1,000 miles of trails, and for Wilson, the historic and natural wonders they provide to hikers is worth every mile trekked.
“We’ll talk about wildlife and nature and just the natural part of the park, because there is a lot to see in the winter time,” he said. “The wildlife is more visible because of less foliage, and there are certain types of wildlife that forage year-round. You really do get a treat to see more wildlife, and for a lot of people, this is an opportunity to see what the hiking is like and what the scenery is like.
“It’s just amazing during the winter, because you can really see the lake. This particular hike is a great time to come out and learn about the park, find these places where you can hike and come out and spot wildlife.”
East Tennessee state parks and their respective hikes include:
•
Big Ridge State Park, 1015 Big Ridge Road, Maynardville: “This year we’re going off the beaten path. Join Ranger Derek (Wilson) on this 2.5 mile moderate hike around what used to be the Cannonball Trail.” Starts at 1 p.m.
•
Cove Lake State Park, 110 Cove Lake Lane, Caryville: “An easy (2-mile) hike around the Woods Loop Trail and Goose Island with a look at Cove Lake’s Story Book Trail around the Island,” led by Ranger Roby Wray and starting at 10 a.m.
•
Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, 338 Fort Loudoun Road, Vonore: “This short hike will cover the uniforms and equipment used by troops in the 1750’s, the circumstances that led many of the soldiers to North America, the wives and children who accompanied some of them, and the reasons why Fort Loudoun was built. A brief tour of the fort and the reconstructed Cherokee houses will culminate with the loading and firing of a flintlock musket.” Led by Ranger Will Kinton, it begins at 10 a.m.
•
Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, 404 Spring Creek Road, Delano: “This will be an easy to moderate 2 mile hike round trip. We will meet at the park visitor center ... along our hike we will discuss Native American life and culture along the Hiwassee river, the history of the town of Austral and see remnants of it, and how our park came to be.” Led by Ranger Gillian Roberts, it begins at 10 a.m.
•
Norris Dam State Park, 125 Village Green Circle, Rocky Top: “A moderate to strenuous 3 mile hike on one of our newest trails. Meet Ranger (Joseph) Gamble at the Tea Room at 10 a.m. and hike out Highpoint to the New Camp Sam Trail, down to Camp Kinchen, and back up to the Tea Room. The hike should last no more than 2 hours.”
•
Panther Creek State Park, 2010 Panther Creek Park Road, Morristown: “Trout Lily Trail is a moderately-difficult 2-mile loop that follows the waters edge for part of the hike.” Hosted by Park Manager Jason Chadwell, it begins at 9 a.m.
All hikes are free and open to the public; some require pre-registration. For more information, visit www.tnstateparks.com.
