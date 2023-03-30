Blount County residents got a chance to hear from the group considering the removal or modification of three dams on the Little River Thursday afternoon, March 30.
In a workshop hosted at the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, members of the Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency explained some of the details of the project and answered questions from the community.
The Corps announced last month that it was beginning the process of “scoping” the Little River, examining the possibility of removing or modifying any or all of three low head dams in Blount County: Townsend Dam, Peery’s Mill Dam and Rockford Dam. The study will examine what action, if any, would be beneficial to the ecosystem of the watershed while taking into account possible impacts on local communities. The public was invited to provide comments for thirty days, but this workshop was intended to give people an opportunity to comment in person and learn more about the project.
Peter Karr is the project manager for the Corps. He said the process of scoping the river actually has its roots around the turn of the century, when the Corps was originally authorized to examine aspects of Blount County in 2005. In 2016, the TWRA and the TDEC asked for a feasibility study of the river, but it wasn’t until the 2019 drowning of a 12-year-old girl at Peery’s Mill Dam that Karr said the pieces finally began to move in earnest.
“That was when the state said, all right, we’ve got to do something here,” he said.
The cost of the study will be split evenly between the state and the Corps. A preliminary report should be ready in July, at which point the public will be invited to submit comments for a thirty day period.
Chip Hall, the corps biologist in charge of the initial report, said public comment is a significant part of the process of determining whether dams should stay, go, or be modified. His team will be in charge of examining as many parts of the river’s ecosystem and surroundings as possible, and any little bit helps.
“We want to get anything on a really high level to take into consideration,” he said. Public comments, he said, bring to light issues that might otherwise be overlooked, and can help the team of researchers create a more thorough report.
Karr said the Corps could conclude nothing should be done to the dams, or it may recommend any number of possible combinations of removal or modification. Each dam will be examined separately and together.
At the end of the day, he said, the Corps can’t conduct any construction or demolition without permission from the state.
In an introductory period of the meeting, many guests voiced sentimental connection to the Little River. Several later said they were concerned about what the future of the river may look like if the dams were to be removed — particularly when it came to commercialization and recreational tubing.
Jeremiah Grant was one of those people. He used to be in the tubing business, but now owns and operates a small campground on the river. The dams, he said, form a barrier that stops tubing from running freely along the river. To remove those dams would be to increase water traffic, he said, which would detrimentally affect the ecosystem.
“Basically, you turn the river into a superhighway of drunk idiots throwing beer cans,” he said.
Another concern raised came from T.J. Emory — who works as a water treatment plant supervisor for the city of Alcoa. The city gets its water from the Little River downstream from the dams, and he said he was concerned about potential toxins and chemicals trapped in sediment buildup behind them that could be released if they were removed.
“Everything they do upstream is going to affect us,” he said.
Hall told guests at the workshop that one of the species in the river that would benefit most from work on the dams would be mussels, which naturally purify waterways.
The Corps will make a formal recommendation for what should be done regarding the dams after the public comment process expected in June.
