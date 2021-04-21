The first application period for the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program's funding has opened. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Humanitarian Relief.
The application period is open now through April 30. Nonprofit, governmental and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for reimbursement of expenses incurred while serving people in vulnerable situations between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021.
The application is available at efsp.unitedway.org under the Supplemental Funding Info Tab. For more information, contact Jennifer Wackerhagen at jwackerhagen@unitedwayblount.org or 865-982-2251.
