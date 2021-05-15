Federal payouts from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are coming through to cities and counties soon, and early estimates show Blount governments are in the running for more than $38.2 million total.
According to estimates from the Tennessee Municipal League and the National Association of Counties, Blount’s smallest and largest governments will be able to pad fiscal 2022 budgets with millions of dollars in new spending.
Congress passed the multifaceted measure in early March to bolstering U.S efforts to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now local budget season has Blount governments strategizing over how to spend the relief funds during the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
As governing boards seek to pass those budgets, they might not have completely clear directions on how to spend the ARPA money, however. At least not yet.
City leaders including Maryville City Manager Greg McClain and Finance Director Mike Swift said during a May budget retreat that guidance is not incredibly specific.
“We can use it for ‘COVID-related items,’” Swift told gathered leaders on May 7, before explaining some of the available options. Maryville is slated for more than $7.9 million in ARPA money but is still waiting for more direction on how to divvy up the money.
What leaders do know for sure, Swift said, is that they can spend it on water and sewer, which they indicated probably will be the case, citing several immediate projects at the wastewater treatment plant.
Maryville runs that plant and Alcoa uses it, paying 46% for necessary improvements.
Leaders there recently approved bond issuance (borrowing) to pay for upgrades at the plant, and Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said in a recent interview they’re now considering using the city’s ARPA funds — more than $2.6 million — to pay for wastewater plant improvements as well.
According to the Tennessee Municipal League’s assessment of U.S. Treasury Department statements on spending limits, the following kinds of improvements are eligible ARPA uses:
• “Replacement of measurable revenue loss as determined by ‘the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue’ of the entity ‘due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year’ prior to the emergency.”
• “Premium pay for eligible workers — as determined by Gov. Bill Lee — performing essential work, providing up to $13 per hour above regular wages.”
• “Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
They cannot be used for offsetting a tax cut or for pension funds, the league said.
Though there is an application process cities and the county will have to follow, payouts could begin soon.
The National Association of Counties reported that localities will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money.
While there’s some degree of flexibility in these eligibilities, city leaders are still doing their homework weeks before new budgets make their way to first and second readings.
“So far, we have taken the steps necessary to receive the funds as advised by the Tennessee State Comptroller,” Townsend City Recorder Danny Williamson said in an email to The Daily Times. “At this point, we are trying to gather and disseminate as much information as possible as to permitted uses of the funds before any spending decisions are made.”
The Daily Times reached out by email to other cities for general comment on how they’d be allocating ARPA funds but did not receive responses by press time.
A PDF detailing U.S. Treasury Department guidance for state and local ARPA spending is available with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
