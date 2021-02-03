A quilt, broken down, is fabric, thread, stitches all formed around a pattern that is sometimes hundreds of years old.
But for people like Cindy Blackberg, those are ingredients for a work of art made by everyday people. The Maryville resident has hand-pieced some 700 quilts and taught close to 4,000 individuals how to do the same in her 35 years of teaching.
On Tuesday, she set up shop inside Twister Sisters Quilt Shop in Alcoa to meet fellow artisans and sign copies of her latest book, “Blackberg Edition: 11 Beloved Quilts that Stand the Test of Time.” The 11 quilts featured in the book were displayed around the room.
Originally from Massachusetts, Blackberg spent many years residing in Florida before moving to Maryville 17 years ago. She remembers the year she first picked up a needle to make a quilt: It was 1974 and she made it for her sons and husband.
“I haven’t put down the needle since,” she said. “I took a class and it just spiraled from there. Then I started teaching, all over the country.”
Blackberg especially loves the quilt designs from the 1880s. Her favorite is in the book and is called “Railroad Crossing.” It’s easy to see why: Railroad crossings can be seen across the fabric canvas. The one she quilted that’s in the book was done in 1998, she said.
“That one is the one I am most known for,” she said. “It’s been on the cover of American Patchwork twice and was voted their favorite quilt.”
The sizes of her finished products can be as small as a baby quilt or as large as a bed quilt. She said she calls them “people quilts.”
“I call them that because they are something that appeals to people that I made for them,” Blackberg said. “First it was my kids and then my husband, friends and neighbors and then everybody else.”
The question she gets asked the most from non-quilters is “how long does it take to make a quilt?” Blackberg honestly can’t assign a true number of hours. It depends on the size, whether it is hand-pieced or machine-pieced, and the size of the pieces. And most quilters are always working on multiple projects.
“It takes as long as it takes,” is her shortened reply. “Some take months and some take weeks.”
In addition to American Patchwork & Quilting magazine, her handiwork also has made the pages of Better Homes and Gardens. She won a major award in 1992 and was invited to attend the biggest quilt show in the county, in Houston. She met the editor of American Patchwork & Quilting there and the publication featured her work.
As quilters know, each pattern has a name. One of Blackberg’s other creations is called “Chain of Stars.” It also appears in her new book. In addition to this one, published by Martingale & Company, this quilter and former teacher self-published four others.
It was the publisher who chose the 11 quilts to be featured in this book. Blackberg said she gave the company 40 to look at. All of the ones selected are inspired by the late 1800s.
“I get a lot of pleasure doing reproduction quilts from that era,” she said.
How they weave together
If you look closely, there is one noticeable connection between the 11; they all contain Blackberg’s favorite color, blue.
Twisted Sisters was more than happy to host the book signing. It also sells Blackberg’s patterns, and the quilter has done trunk shows there.
Now retired from teaching, Blackberg works on the projects she wants to, and when. She does miss the people she’s met across the years. One former student, Melissa Carter, showed up for the book signing Tuesday morning. She had taken one of Blackberg’s classes back in 2002, in Louisiana.
Carter even brought the quilt she completed after taking the class. Ironically, Carter lives two blocks from Twisted Sister. She, like Blackberg, barely finishes one project before she’s on to the next. Before the reunion was over, these two had shared contact information and plan to get together in a hand-piecing group when COVID has run its course.
One woman from Blackberg’s church showed up to get books signed and she doesn’t even quilt.
“I am going to teach her,” Blackberg promised.
Jean Maston stopped by, too. She began quilting in the 1990s and also makes cards, as does Blackberg. The two talked fabrics, colors and patterns, offering each other encouragement.
“What I love about quilting is the people it exposes you to,” Blackberg said. “We are all basically the same. There is something about quilters that is different from the frantic life out there.”
