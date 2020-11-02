Michael Alexi is done with his masterpiece.
It’s been a year since he started with a marker and acrylic paint at The Golden Age, 1942 comic book shop in Maryville, but on Saturday, store owners David and Stephanie Laney pulled the red cover from Alexi’s 28-by-4-foot, seven-panel mural, revealing an intricate network of illustrated characters inside the store.
Alexi — who’s been an artist for more than 40 years — said it’s his largest painting to date, by far.
“It was my idea to get most of the characters that are on there now, but the store is called ‘The Golden Age,’” Alexi said in an interview Monday. “So we tried to go with golden age comics.”
Taking notes from shop owner David Laney, the artist slowly wove each character into an elegant and chaotic tapestry of action.
Swamp Thing, Superman, Ghost Rider, Captain America and Little Lulu are just a handful of the faces that populate Alexi’s tribute to illustrated legends of the early 20th century to the late 1970s.
A California transplant, Alexi is now a Maryville resident who began haunting the Golden Age shop two years ago after he saw the superhero mural on the corner of Court and High streets.
“I came out with my brother,” Alexi said. “They were putting their daughter in a better school and I came out to help.”
He ended up staying in East Tennessee, and the Laneys said they are thankful. Stephanie Laney said Monday the mural already is attracting visitors, comic book nerds and people who just like looking at the details of Alexi’s intricate style.
He started out simply enough with just a marker and a few ideas. But the project grew with time.
People’s interest also grew.
Alexi didn’t know exactly how many bottles of black, white, yellow, red and blue paint he’d used by the time his personal Sistine Chapel was finished, but he certainly didn’t buy all the supplies.
“People were donating paint,” he said, explaining how he stuck to a simple palette of colors restricted to basic colors.
From just a few yards away, the mural ribbons, blooms and explodes with patterns. Up close, characters stand, fly, dance and lurch in every contortion and dimension imaginable.
It’s not the first piece of art Alexi has done at The Golden Age — Wonder Woman and her nemesis Cheetah adorn the shop’s sitting room and were some of his first work there — and Laney said it might not be the last.
“If I have room, yes,” she said. “But we haven’t decided yet.”
“We have a couple of old windows on the side,” Alexi suggested.
The more the shop becomes a canvas itself, the more of an iconic place it becomes. Laney said she’s looked into the possibility of putting it on a historical-places list, given the age of the building (built in 1942). There are pros and cons to that, she added.
Known as the “Biddle” building, the former WGAP radio station and pizzeria location has hosted the Maryville comic book shop for more than four years, according to its website.
