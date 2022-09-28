Artists who participated in the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies art competition this week could choose anywhere in the Elkmont Campground from which to draw inspiration and paint during the first three days. Spence Cabin was built by W.B. Townsend.
Artists who participated in the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies art competition this week could choose anywhere in the Elkmont Campground from which to draw inspiration and paint during the first three days. Spence Cabin was built by W.B. Townsend.
A familiar dance move among artists stirred dirt on the pathways of Elkmont Campground during the first three days of the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies: paint, wipe, step back, observe, step forward and repeat — in varying orders.
For the first three days of the art competition between nationally acclaimed Plein Air artists, or outdoor painters, four at a time alternated choosing a spot near the campground to paint.
The remaining two days, Thursday and Friday, artists will paint in Cades Cove and then anywhere of their choosing throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Neal Hughes has been a career-long artist, although it hasn’t always expressed itself on a canvas. Hughes said he has illustrated for magazines and advertising. From New Jersey, his art usually captures the coast and boats.
Other artists Christine Lashley and Trey Finney also painted on the campgrounds on Wednesday. Guests observed from behind the canvas and watched the artists transform blank canvases to a stylized version of the nature seen in front of them.
Artwork will be open for the public to purchase on Sunday at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.