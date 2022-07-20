The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority and Arts & Culture Alliance are looking for regional artists to participate in their Arts in the Airport fall exhibition, set to open in October. The exhibition, which will be made up of around 40-45 pieces of art, is situated behind McGhee Tyson Airport’s security gate checkpoint.
The exhibition is permanent, but the artwork within it changes every six months. It came about after Alan Jones, an artist based in East Tennessee and a member of the Knoxville-based Arts & Culture Alliance, attended a conference at McGhee Tyson Airport and started talking with Liza Zenni, executive director of the Arts & Culture Alliance, about the possibilities of showcasing art in one of the East Tennessee region’s most visited areas. Their conversations led them to collaborate with MKAA staff to create space for a dedicated airport art exhibition.
Now years old, that collaboration has benefited the airport, the Arts & Culture Alliance and regional artists alike, Zenni told The Daily Times. Quality control is a major consideration for her staff and the exhibitions’ juror, Terri Jordan, she said. She stressed that the goal of all parties involved is to ensure that exhibited art is of the “highest quality,” as travelers from various cities, countries and continents will have the opportunity to view the exhibition. Diverted from their travels, visitors from locations as diverse as the Netherlands and Japan have purchased pieces after viewing them in the airport.
Artists are invited to submit up to five pieces of their work. There is no charge associated with submitting art, though artists must either be members of the Arts & Culture Alliance or join by Sept. 11, the submission deadline. Both two- and three-dimensional works will be considered.
