Legislation that would allow most Tennesseans 21 and older to openly carry firearms without a permit is advancing, and local law enforcement and politicians have mixed views.
The state Senate on Thursday passed the “Constitutional Carry” bill, officially known as Senate Bill 765. Its companion, HB 786, is making its way through the House of Representatives and was sent to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.
If the legislation is passed, Tennesseans eligible for carry permits would be able to carry a handgun without actually having to get the permit. Essentially, citizens 21 and older who haven’t committed or been charged with certain crimes, or been dishonorably discharged from the military, would be able to carry handguns, except in private businesses that don’t allow it.
Currently, only those who have gone through the permit process are allowed to openly carry concealed firearms.
To buy a handgun from a federally licensed dealer, Tennesseans must undergo a background check; this doesn’t apply to private sales. Tennessee doesn’t have a waiting period for those wanting to purchase a firearm, and there isn’t one at the federal level, either.
Gov. Bill Lee backs the new legislation and said he would sign it into law, according to The Associated Press, which also reported that Republican senators have changed the bill to exclude those convicted of stalking or driving under the influence, or who have been hospitalized in or committed by courts to a mental institution.
The legislation also would heighten penalties for gun-related violations. If it passes, Tennessee would join 15 states that already allow permitless concealed carry; legislators in nine more states are considering allowing or expanding it, AP reports.
‘It’s going to be a balance’
Reactions to the legislation from local politicians vary.
State Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, former publisher of The Daily Times, told the newspaper Thursday that he expects amendments to the bill as it goes through the House. He noted the bill’s penalties for people who misuse firearms, particularly handguns.
“For those people who are strong advocates of the Second Amendment, they feel like (the bill) has fallen short,” Moon said.
But until he sees the bill’s final text, Moon said it’s “really nothing to comment on.”
“I do know people that wanted to see more in the way of permitless carry,” Moon said. “And then on the other side, (there are) those who feel like Tennessee has a good permitting system. It’s going to be a balance.”
Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville, lamented the possible loss of the current permit system for one he said many constituents don’t want.
“I thought that we had a good program with issuing permits and background checks,” Ramsey said. “And I don’t think that (the system is) flawed, that (it) would eliminate anybody that really wanted and was legally able to possess and carry a firearm in the specific places that this bill allows.”
Ramsey said his office has received a “huge number” of responses from local constituents. He estimates that the majority of current firearm permit-holders don’t want the bill to pass, and some even feel they are being “discriminated against.”
Ramsey also cited concerns from law enforcement that favor the current system. Police officials say they are comfortable with the current permit system and don’t feel it inhibits anyone’s rights, Ramsey said.
“Certainly I support the right to get permits and the right to carry firearms, possess and use legally,” Ramsey said. “But when we go beyond permit and the background system, I don’t think I can support that.”
If the legislation passes, it won’t stop gun owners from getting carry permits, according to Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville.
“Even with permitless carry in Tennessee, many citizens would still obtain a permit to carry in order to take advantage of concealed carry reciprocity with other states,” Swann said in a statement provided to The Daily Times. “States that adopt permitless carry laws have not seen a drop in the number of concealed carry permits issued. This legislation is for law-abiding citizens.”
For Swann, the bill is about enabling and protecting citizens who follow the law, instead of those who don’t.
“Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law,” Swann said. “Permitless carry legislation isn’t for them. Permitless carry simply puts the law-abiding on equal footing.”
Rights, responsibilities on the minds of police
As with the politicians, local law enforcement officials view the matter in different ways.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said he has gone back and forth on his feelings about the bill.
Carswell sees both sides of the argument; officers want to use checks to determine which citizens can legally possess firearms, but working in law enforcement, he knows that “a criminal can get a firearm just as easily as they can go out and buy a gallon of milk,” he said.
“I think I would prefer to put a firearm in the hands of a law-abiding citizen without making them go through red tape and a bureaucratic process to own their firearm,” Carswell said. “So I guess it sounds like I am landing on the side of the fence that opposes any kind of restrictions that require you to pay for what is, essentially, a constitutional right.”
In a statement provided to The Daily Times, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong stressed the responsibility that owning and carrying a gun requires.
“My record shows that I am a supporter of constitutional carry, and I made an oath to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Tennessee,” Berrong said. “That will never change. However, I also made an oath to keep the public safe. I supported the permitting process when it became law in Tennessee in 1994, and I do believe that the vetting process has proven to be very successful in our state.
“As a gun owner myself, both on a professional and personal level, I believe it is paramount that part of the duties of being a gun owner is to show you are proficient, for liability purposes if nothing else. I believe it is a sacred right of individuals to possess and carry a weapon if they are law-abiding and responsible citizens.”
