Passenger numbers have officially recovered at McGhee Tyson Airport, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said at a Wednesday, Aug. 17, board of commissioners meeting. But reaching one goal doesn’t mean a simple return to the status quo pre-pandemic. Instead, it creates some space for other airport projects to take priority, Wilson noted. Nested in a developing strategic plan, a number of projects that will kickstart changes in accessibility, technology and the logistics of using the airport are ongoing.
“We are almost even with where we were in 2019. When you look at 2019 on a fiscal year basis, and where we are now, with the end of fiscal year 2022, we are only down 2% from the record fiscal year we had in 2019. So, we will declare that we have recovered, passenger-wise,” Wilson said. Though he advised MKAA board members that passenger numbers would likely dip slightly later in the year, he commented that the airport’s persistent, present focus is therefore growth. That growth will be seen throughout the MKAA, though the authority plans considerable development for McGhee Tyson’s terminal and airline facilities, specifically.
In 2019, Wilson noted, record passenger numbers were paired with some “capacity issues,” particularly concerning parking and terminal gate space. As such, with passenger numbers again robust, airport officials aim to address other complications before they worsen.
Part of doing so, and part of growing as an entity, Wilson said, will entail working on items within the airport’s still-developing strategic plan. MKAA’s strategic plan — along with its facilities plan and business plan — represents several years of internal and external analysis of the airport’s needs, Wilson commented.
From December 2021 to June, staff worked on resourcing for the strategic plan. “We’re now in the implementation phase of the one to three year window for this version of the strategic initiatives,” he said.
That plan includes 62 specific items that will help the airport achieve its longer-term goals. The list of projects is wide-ranging, and pertains to the airport’s relationships with entities including the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and the authority’s plans for the Downtown Island Airport in South Knoxville, as well as to projects targeted at McGhee Tyson.
Some current projects that MKAA board members discussed during their August meeting — such as an automated parking guidance system — are situated directly within that plan. In particular, the airport’s terminal building is due for some updates, Bryan White, vice president of planning and development for McGhee Tyson, commented.
White explained that the airport is charging a Knoxville engineering firm, Gresham Smith, with “further defining our terminal area plan.”
Essentially, he said, the airport expects its consultant to draft a five- to six-year plan for airport capital projects.
Among other projects, accessibility updates are also an airport priority, and link up a broader strategic goal: accommodating future demand through infrastructure developments. Parking lots and access paths will both be reviewed for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. There’s no requirement to initiate accessibility updates at set intervals, White said, but “the airport’s changed a lot since 2011,” and managing compliance over time is necessary.
“Some of these activities are on the scale of anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000. Some of these activities are on the scale of $1 million and up,” he noted.
Ensuring that the authority receives whatever funding it is eligible for and can secure is a priority of its own for board members, as projects pick up speed. Board member Jeff Smith asked Wilson about the airport’s pursuit of federal and state government funding available for airports.
Wilson answered that the airport has pursued funding for projects such as terminal ramp expansion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program, though initial success was limited by lack of bids from firms to complete airport projects.
A preliminary look at fiscal year 2022’s finances shows the airport about 39%, or $10 million, ahead of its budget for revenues.
“We have done extremely well over the last few years with money,” Wilson noted.
