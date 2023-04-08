The first year the city of Maryville started regulating mobile food businesses, nine trucks went through the process to obtain a permit. Within two years, that number more than tripled to 37.
Since then, it has held steady above 30 permits each year, according to data from the city’s finances office. More recently, the city of Townsend also started regulating mobile businesses. As a center for festival activity in Blount County, a lot of mobile vendors travel in and out of the city. Downtown Maryville also hosts an array of weekend or evening events with food trucks.
But for day-to-day activity, local businesses have adapted to a new age-model: leaving the kitchen outside. Increasing popularity has driven more opportunity for food trucks but created new challenges.
It has become especially popular for breweries to host food trucks. The Casual Pint in Maryville has a rotating menu of trucks each night of the week and is one of the few places to regularly host them in Blount County.
Two food truck parks are in the planning stages and eagerly awaited by food truck owners. Since the parks are a first for the city of Maryville, planners are thoroughly working through design to assure a positive precedent is set.
Food trucks and the businesses that host them operate symbiotically. Casual Pint owner Tim Signer said he doesn’t charge fees for trucks to park there because people won’t stay as late into the evening if food isn’t an option. Compared to when his business first started working with food trucks late in 2014, Signer said there is a lot more variety now, and he sees less traveling to Knoxville.
As popularity has grown in Maryville, Signer said the city stepped in to start regulating them. The way the city manager explained the need for regulation to him, he said they want to control the flow of business to protect other businesses, customers and the community by completing background checks, checking health codes and standardizing fire safety.
Regulations can be good and bad, Signer said. While they help safety, they can also be a roadblock for business owners.
Permit here, permit there
REO Cheesewagon owner Tina Rhea said requiring a permit in each city can be daunting for food truck owners looking for variety in locations. It encourages owners to be more selective about where they do business.
A fee here and a fee there adds up quickly, Rhea said. Some locations, like large events in Townsend or downtown Maryville, require an additional fee. She said the initial mobile vendor fee Townsend had charged was a “big hit” to food truck owners.
Townsend Board of Commissioners recently lowered it and created an option for trucks coming to the city for one festival. Unaware of the cost change, A&R Texas BBQ owner Ryan McDonald said he was waiting until right before the BigFoot Festival to apply for a permit.
The city of Alcoa does not yet regulate mobile businesses. Public information officer Emily Assenmacher said they may take a look at it in the future if popularity increases within its city limits. Blount County also does not regulate food trucks because they are more pertinent within the cities.
A statewide permit would alleviate the variety of city-to-city permits, but Rhea said more safety or health code violations could fall through the cracks if it wasn’t locally enforced.
She’s especially in favor of permitting when multiple trucks are participating in an event together. When a truck is parked next to hers using propane and producing grease, she said it’s good to know the truck isn’t violating any safety codes.
Rhea and three other business owners who either own or host food trucks said their biggest fret with city permitting was the renewal process. They said it is an inconvenience for the city and their businesses.
Even if nothing has changed from one year to the next, the city of Maryville requires the same information be submitted. Rhea said permitting and renewal should be like a driver’s license. When someone receives their license, that person goes through a series of tedious steps, then renews the license years later.
Food truck permitting fees are also due in January, which is a hit during low-profit months for food trucks because of unfavorable weather, owner of Pistol Creek Eats Josh Kennedy said.
Enforcement is another challenge, Kennedy added. Trucks come from Knoxville and do competing business in Maryville without a permit. He would like to see the city incentivize getting permits.
A shifting business
A&R BBQ owner McDonald said while he understands the safety component, permitting fees feel like an overreach and are one more expense of concern on top of an already challenging business.
Having started REO Cheesewagon in 2015, Rhea said she has seen a lot of turnover and rebranding among food trucks.
Similar to Rhea, Pistol Creek Eats owner Kennedy said most food truck owners he knew who closed their business did it for personal reasons, like receiving a good job offer.
He said he’s seen popularity level out recently after it increased then hit highs during the start of COVID-19.
The food truck business thrives on providing easy, outdoor variety. Where building space or available investment is lacking, a truck can provide a new menu of food in various places.
“I never wanted a brick and mortar because you’re married to it,” Kennedy said. With a food truck, he said he can bounce between preparing sides and helping his kids with homework. And a food truck running out of food is less likely to start a riot than if a restaurant did the same, he said lightheartedly.
