The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday it has paused distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns by federal authorities in a move that impacts how Tennesseans, including those in Blount County, will go about the vaccination process.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Food and Drug Administration, said Tuesday they were investigating blood clotting in six women patients after being vaccinated, The Associated Press reported.
The women were 18 to 48 years old, with each becoming ill one to three weeks after vaccination. Nearly 7 million people in the country have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In a press release submitted to The Daily Times, the state health department (TDH) said its vaccine distribution efforts won’t be hurt by the Johnson & Johnson pause.
“The Tennessee Department of Health is acting upon recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” TDH said in the release. “Our vaccine supply continues to surpass demand and we do not anticipate this shift will impact our efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible,” TDH said. “We continue to monitor the situation closely.”
TDH stressed its communication with vaccine distributors, though noting the number of reported issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still miniscule.
“While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered,” TDH said in the release, “TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna.
“Both vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 after 14 days from the second vaccine dose. Both doses are required to achieve the best protection against the virus that causes COVID-19,” TDH said.
According to data compiled by TDH, 326,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in Tennessee as of Tuesday. Such numbers for Blount County specifically were not available, but as of Tuesday, 20.15% of the county had been fully vaccinated, meaning they either received both doses of one of the two-dose vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Pellissippi State Community College said in a Tuesday press release following the CDC and FDA announcement that it is pausing its Blount County campus drive-thru vaccination clinic. Staff will contact those who already have made appointments for Friday and Saturday, and the college is “exploring alternate solutions to moving forward” with the clinic.
According to vaccinefinder.com, only Kroger pharmacies in Alcoa and Maryville, and Blount Senior Care Partners and City Drug, both in Maryville, had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock as of Tuesday.
Kroger announced Tuesday it has paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while Moderna and Pfizer vaccines remain available.
Anthony DeGeorge, pharmacist at City Drug, 1612 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, said his pharmacy also put a halt on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“While there’s this pause in place (and) until there’s more information given, obviously, in respect to the safety of our patients, we won’t be administering any more until there’s some more information that comes out and says that it is safe to go ahead and do,” DeGeorge said.
Attempts to reach Blount Senior Care Partners for comment were unsuccessful.
Blount Memorial Hospital is also no longer administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The hospital only “had a limited supply” of that brand of vaccine, Jennie Bounds, director of marketing and public relations at BMH, said in an emailed statement.
“A total of 840 doses were administered last week, and as of (Tuesday), there have been no significant issues reported,” Bounds said.
Hamilton Borden, pharmacist at Blount Discount Pharmacy, said his pharmacy is using only the Moderna vaccine and that no one has been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at either of the pharmacy’s two locations: Montgomery Lane in Maryville and Gill Street in Alcoa.
“That’s one less thing for me to have to worry about,” Borden said.
The pharmacy recently completed a Pfizer vaccine clinic and is out of stock of that brand.
Borden said the pharmacy hasn’t received any shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Since the cases of Johnson & Johnson vaccine issues are still relatively rare, Borden wonders if other medications played a role in the reported blood-clotting issues.
“So my question, just wondering out loud, is how many were on some sort of birth control/estrogen product?” Borden said. “Because that can also increase the risk of having blood clots. So what other underlying factors were there?”
