On Saturday morning, officials will take down barriers, open gates and invite travelers back to the most visited national park in the country.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is ending its more than a monthlong hiatus and welcoming visitors back, though under a set of specific restrictions.
This is good news for Townsend, whose economy is reliant upon the surge of travelers during the summer and fall months.
Park officials and Townsend leaders alike don’t know whether or not Saturday will bring crowds. But they are both asking everyone to be mindful of social distancing standards.
“As long as they follow the guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the governor ... I don’t think we’re going to have a problem,” Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski said.
He said he was not planning on visiting the park as soon as it opens, because he wants to avoid a potential surge of visitors and go later in the month, and on a weekday rather than a weekend.
“Sooner or later the traffic volume’s bound to go up,” Townsend City Manager Danny Williams said. “Any other time it would be slowly and steadily increasing throughout the whole month of April. Now so many people have cabin fever and there’s going to be quite a rush to Cades Cove in particular.”
Williams said he thinks the city is split 50-50 on the question of whether or not it’s safe to open: Businesses need to have increased revenue to survive but people not connected to a business “are saying ‘Let’s shut the door,’” he explained. “A lot of residents feel like this is too early.”
Currently in the middle of its 2021 budget planning season, leaders can’t see the year ahead clearly, Williams said. “From a financial standpoint, this is the hardest budget I’ve ever worked on because of all the unknowns,” he said. “I’ve been doing budget preparation for over 30 years.”
The question, he added, was whether people whose local sources of recreation are still closed will opt to take a three- to four-hour drive and get out in nature. “Or will they be afraid and stay home?” Williams asked.
Highland Manor Inn owner Sandy Headrick said she’s optimistic, but knows people are being cautious. After remaining open during pandemic closures — hospitality businesses were considered essential — Headrick said a few people have now booked rooms, but she hasn’t seen an increase in reservations yet.
“It looks pretty bleak, but half-a-dozen rooms right now is great,” she said.
Like other businesses including restaurants and retailers, Headrick already has implemented a set of cleaning procedures to keep her employers and customers safe.
Now, the "Peaceful Side of the Smokies" is just waiting to see what will happen Saturday.
A good place to socially distance
“I think we’ll see a lot more local tourism,” Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said. Crowds from surrounding counties may replace out-of-state visitor numbers, he suggested, adding that corporate travel for the area may be a thing of the past for the next year or so.
Muir said the Partnership is looking forward to hotels in Townsend opening but the prospect of Blackberry accommodations doing the same, potentially soon, is also encouraging — the luxury resort companies represent a significant portion of the county’s hotel tax revenue.
“I think day leisure travel and weekend leisure travel, I think that’s definitely something that we’ll see — I won’t say hard charging out of the gate — but it will definitely be ramped up,” Muir said. “There’s plenty of places to stop between the interstates and the park. I mean, people stop here all the time to grab a bite to eat on their way there.”
The partnership is celebrating National Tourism Week — May 3-9 — by offering several “staycation” prizes, among them a family weekend at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, right at the edge of the park.
“Townsend is full of open spaces,” he said. “This is a sparse population in Townsend. This is a great place to vacation and social distance. That’s kind of what we’re trying to do here for the next month or so is really play on that aspect.”
‘Feel different’
Still, there is no word on whether crowds may come in droves or trickles.
“We really don’t have an idea of what to expect, but we are trying to help prepare people for a safe visit,” GSMNP spokeswoman Dana Soehn said, adding the park is “going to feel different and it’s going to look different.”
There are no plans to add extra staff to manage Saturday, she confirmed, but the park hopes the information it has put out before reopening has sufficiently instructed people on how to act while COVID-19 is still a concern.
Soehn said in an email Thursday the barriers on East Lamar Alexander Parkway right before the park entrance would be lifted by 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.