Asbury Communities has been named a "Great Place to Work" for the third consecutive year based on associates’ feedback to the Great Place to Work organization’s Trust Index Survey.
Asbury is the nation’s 17th largest nonprofit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to industry list LeadingAge Ziegler 200, with 2,400 associates serving approximately 4,300 older adults in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Asbury operates Asbury Place in Maryville; Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg and Asbury Solomons in Solomons, both in Maryland; Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg and Springhill in Erie, both in Pennsylvania; and Asbury Place in Kingsport.
Nearly 85% of eligible associates completed the survey, which equates to 1,400 associates who provided their feedback, Asbury said in a press release.
Highlights from Asbury’s 2020-21 Great Place to Work survey include:
• 89% of associates said their work has special meaning.
• 87% said they feel good about how they contribute to the community.
• 87% said they are made to feel welcome when they join Asbury.
• 86% said they feel pride in what they accomplish.
