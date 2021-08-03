Asbury Place Maryville has reopened indoor visits following a COVID-19 scare at the facility.
Melissa Fury, vice president of Tennessee Operations for Asbury Communities, said the facility had to cease indoor visitations over the weekend after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
“In compliance with state protocols, we have temporarily suspended indoor visitation at our assisted living and health care centers as we conduct testing following two positive staff cases,” Fury said in a statement Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Fury revealed the facility was given the greenlight to safely resume indoor visitations.
However, as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Blount County and beyond, Asbury is taking no chances when it comes to keeping its vulnerable residents safe. The company — which has eight facilities spread across Tennessee, Maryland, and Pennsylvania — has recently issued a vaccine requirement for all staff members at every location.
“As COVID cases increase, Asbury has made the decision to require vaccination for all employees,” Fury said. “Effective Sept. 30, Asbury Place staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are unable to do so for religious or medical reasons. We value everyone who works at our community and sincerely hope that all who are able will choose to be vaccinated.”
Asbury Director of Corporate Marketing and Public Relations Cathy Canning said the decision to implement a vaccine mandate among employees was “communicated to associates” in mid-July when cases of COVID-19 began to surge.
Blount County has 323 active cases and 19 hospitalized at Blount Memorial with three in intensive care. New Blount cases on Aug. 2 hit 20, with a daily 14-day average of 25.42.
Vaccine mandates in senior living facilities are likely to become more common as the delta variant continues to push COVID-19 cases upward, experts said.
On Tuesday, McKnight’s Long-Term Care News reported that Genesis, the biggest nursing home chain in the United States, “declared a universal COVID-19 vaccine policy for all employees, care partners and onsite vendors.” That announcement came less than a week after the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living joined more than 50 other organizations in support of making vaccination a job requirement for all health care personnel.
Fury said Asbury’s decision to mandate COVID vaccines has received little pushback from employees at the Blount County facilities.
“The majority of our associates chose to receive the vaccine through the clinics we conducted earlier this year, so the number who remained to be vaccinated was a small minority,” Fury said. “Once we decided to implement the requirement, we spent time talking to each person to understand their concerns and provide them with the latest vaccine facts and resources.”
Fury added that only “a very small number of associates have said they will not meet our vaccine requirement, and it is for a variety of personal reasons.”
It is unclear if the two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maryville facility were vaccinated.
At this time, Asbury Place is the only senior living facility in Blount County that has confirmed vaccine mandates for employees. Neither Morning View nor Liberty Assisted Living are currently requiring vaccines for employees. Other senior living facilities including Brookdale Browns Creek, Brookdale Sandy Springs, Shannondale, Parkview and Clover Hill did not respond to questions about employee vaccinations by press time.
