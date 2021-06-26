Alcoa has a new public information officer just as a vibrant year of planned development and growth kicks off and a few days before the 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.
Emily Assenmacher, 25, comes to the communications role with city government experience, a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in English, both from East Tennessee State University.
For her master’s degree, she had a concentration in economic planning and development and during her bachelor’s work she had a dual minor in classical studies and philosophy.
Assenmacher earned her undergraduate degree in 2019 and her graduate degree in 2021.
She graduated from Alcoa High School in 2015.
Her family moved to the area from Alaska — where she was born after her parents met in the U.S. Air Force — in 2007 when her mother accepted a position at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.
Before she started with Alcoa city government, Assenmacher spent the last half of 2020 interning with the town of Unicoi in a communications position, a role she said prepared her for taking the Alcoa PIO job.
“I’m excited to relearn the city,” Assenmacher said Friday. She’s been training as a PIO for about two weeks now. “I haven’t been here for six years so it’s re-understanding the place that I called home years ago: understanding the website, understanding all the development, the new things that are going on in this city.”
Assenmacher represents one of the first employees in a younger generation joining the city as significant growth is expected. In recent budget years, leaders have emphasized the importance of keeping up with retirements and potentially the need for expanded city services.
She said she already feels “very included” by staff and anticipates being able to combine what’s she learning from staff with her own perspectives and ideas.
Alcoa’s Patricia Tipton is now retired but served in the PIO role since 2000. She’ll spend the next month or so training Assenmacher. The two already have bonded, she said.
“I feel like we’ve known each other for years,” Tipton told the new hire Friday, sitting in her office. She added she’s excited for someone who can bring “new ideas and fresh perspectives.”
Assenmacher added, “I’m learning so much from (Tipton).”
Assenmacher encouraged residents to reach out with questions or comments via email and phone. She can be reached at eassenmacher@cityof alcoa-tn.gov or at her office phone, 865-380-4760, or by cell, 865-399-8674.
