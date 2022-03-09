The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will send a team of assessors to analyze "all aspects of the Blount County Emergency Communications District" on March 21.
The assessors will attempt to determine whether the emergency communications district meets its standards in areas such as "policy and procedures, management, operations and support service."
Communications districts submit to CALEA's examination on a voluntary basis, to acquire and maintain their accreditation, James Long, director of the Blount County E-911 Communications Center, said in a press release. He noted that such accreditation is "highly prized" as a reflection of "professional excellence."
As part of the assessment, members of the public and agency employees are invited to comment on the Blount County Emergency Communications District's performance. Assessors will take comments over the phone from interested parties between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, March 21 at 865-981-7119.
The assessment team will also review written comments on the communications district's ability to meet the commission's standards. The commission asks that such comments be sent to the Commission on Accreditation on Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155, or to CALEA's website.
