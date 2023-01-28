Expanding access to resources and lightening burdens for community members were major themes of United Way of Blount County’s annual meeting. Held Friday, Jan. 27, at First United Methodist Church in Maryville, the midday event saw volunteers, board members and staff of the nonprofit organization win recognition from United Way leadership and local officials.
United Way of Blount County serves dozens of organizations with programmatic funding. The need for nonprofit services has risen sharply in recent years, United Way Blount CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen remarked during the meeting. At the same time, she said, “Again and again, in true Blount County fashion, we all come together.”
“The giving spirit in Blount County, it runs really deep here,” she said.
Awarding service
Speakers Bob Booker with DENSO, Regina Jennings — United Way 2022 board chair — and Adriel McCord, a First Horizon banker, worked to ensure that the people who helped facilitate that giving got credit for their efforts. Volunteers Deb Skyler, Jodi Self and Jane Qualls with United Way’s COVID-19 response subcommittee were recognized in part for distributing over $365,000 to county nonprofits since the start of the pandemic.
“We greatly appreciate the time these ladies have given to United Way to make sure these crucial funds were distributed in an efficient and effective manner,” Jennings said.
United Way gave its Live United Volunteer of the Year Award to Donnelle Curran, a Simmons Bank employee. The award is meant to “exemplif(y) what it truly means to live in a volunteer state.”
Of Curran, Jennings said, “One word we use to describe her is ‘encourager’ — she celebrates the success of others and lifts up those who need it.”
An award for best United Way board member went to Chris Soro, whom Jennings referred to as “a visionary, a strategic thinker and a very thoughtful person.” Soro is the board’s current chair.
Pam Young, described as a “tremendous communicator,” received an Outstanding Cabinet Member honor, and Dale Cunningham, praised for his programmatic insight, took home the Champion of the Year award for his outreach efforts.
Adriel and Nichole McCord were also singled out for their contributions to the organization’s campaign cabinet.
Jennings, who received a plaque in recognition of her own United Way service, added that United Way’s human relations committee wanted to honor the work that the organization’s staff does on a daily basis. To that end, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell presented United Way staff with a proclamation deeming Jan. 27 United Way of Blount County Staff Day. “Every one of us are here because of someone else. It’s the breaks that we’ve gotten in our lives, the support we’ve gotten in our lives, but more importantly, and I’ll say this: it’s the staff and the people around us that work with us, for us, that make us where we are and who we are today,” he said.
A foundation
Last year was one for the nonprofit’s history books — United Way Blount raised over $2 million by the close of its 2022 fundraising campaign — but Wackerhagen also wanted to look ahead.
“We are so thankful for the foundation of hope you all have helped us to create,” she said. She asked meeting attendees to think about the financial effect of driving over a nail. For many of them, she said, that effect would be fairly small. Maybe they would pay cash for repairs or for a new tire; maybe they would pay their bill over several months on credit.
But for the population 80% of United Way funding supports — asset limited, income constrained and employed people — such an expense could be much harder to bear. It could force people to either cut spending on necessities or risk losing a job.
“By supporting United Way of Blount County, you are lightening the burden of so many that face decisions just like this one,” she told the crowd.
Sustaining that progress, she said, is a major goal for 2023. To do so, the organization formed a strategic plan centered on inclusion and access. “It’s really important that we make sure United Way services are accessible for the benefit of everyone in our community,” she said.
Goals marked out in the plan include sustainability of the organization’s functions, increasing giving opportunities, improving communication and messaging strategies and fostering a healthy community.
United Way also reformed its mission statement: “uniting people and resources to build a stronger, healthier and more accessible community for the benefit of all.”
