After graduating from Clemson University in 2012, Brian Livingston veered off from the inevitable 9-to-5 trail in his future.
The native of Marietta, Georgia elected instead to take a gap year and tackle the 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He said he has a brother-in-law who had completed the challenging feat so he got a few pointers.
Livingston elected to thru-hike the path that wanders through 14 states, from Georgia to Maine, in March of 2013. He reached the end of the line on Aug. 3. That’s 144 days. He started out alone.
“Had I known how wet and cold it was going to be for so long and how buggy it was going to get when it dried out for a second — had you told me all of that upfront, I am not sure I would have done it,” he said.”
As it turns out, he only spent about six days alone on the trail. He met up with other groups and hiked close to 1,000 miles with another hiker from Pennsylvania.
It worked out, on multiple levels. Livingston would start writing a book five years later, using much of his AT experience as fodder. He, like others on the trail, got some time to himself to evaluate his future. He’s emerged from the experience with the passion to make writing his life’s work. He’s laid aside his career as an attorney to see what he can accomplish.
That first accomplishment is his debut book, “The Habits of Squirrels.” It is the story of Gabe Jenkins, a 30-year mail carrier who elects to take some time in retirement to hike the Great Eastern Trail. He meets a cast of characters along the way, as Livingston did on his hiking journey. Jenkins struggles with the choices he made in his life, the repercussions and where to go from here. They are basically pivotal moments that happen to us all, Livingston said.
He will share his adventures and sign copies of his book from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Neighborly Books on East Broadway in downtown Maryville. Copies of the book will be available.
The title is certainly catchy and intriguing, what a book needs to get glances. “It’s not about squirrels,” Livingston said. “But they do play a role in the book.” The story begins with Jenkins having to flee an irate squirrel that refuses to leave the trail.
This author admits that his early chapters had plenty of his own influences from the AT. “A lot of what happens to Gabe Jenkins either happened to me or I heard about happening to other people,” Livingston said. “Then it took on a life of its own as I kept going. The initial spark came from my experiences and then it took its own course.”
Those at retirement age, hikers intrigued by conquerors of the AT and those who want a deeper sense of who takes on this months-long challenge and why, will be drawn to Livingston’s book. He said that includes both sexes and even young people.
A music lover, Livingston said he was also inspired by the story of country-folk musician John Prine, who was discovered in a bar. That story makes you wonder how Prine’s life would have turned out had he not been discovered, Livingston said. Prine had been a mail carrier before he got his break into music.
Livingston even met a retied mailman on his AT journey. He said he was surprised at the number of people out there who seemed to be looking for answers to their life questions.
“It was a lot of people who had gotten fed up with what they were doing,” this author said. “”They wanted to wipe the slate clean. Some of them quit their jobs or took leave.”
Only about 25% of those who start the AT finish it. Livingston said he definitely learned some valuable lessons, albeit too late for this AT trek.
“Spend money to find the right shoes,” he said. “Spend money on a sleeping bag. I skimped on both and really paid for it.”
Currently, Livingston lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife, Olivia, and black lab, Maddux, named for one of Livingston’s favorite Atlanta Braves pitchers. His parents reside in Georgia.
He’s already working on a second book, which is totally different from this one, he said. He’s content to see where it all takes him.
