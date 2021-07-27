At least three under-construction residences in Maryville were burglarized or vandalized recently, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports.
A site manager for construction company D.R. Horton Inc. reported at approximately 8:17 a.m. July 26 that someone vandalized an under-construction residence at 206 Venard Way and burglarized under-construction residences at 211 and 215 Venard Way.
Offenders damaged sheetrock, loosened piping under sinks and turned on faucets, causing heavy water damage, at 206 Venard Way, a report states. The manager estimated it would take upwards of $20,000 to repair all the damage.
Offenders also stole $850 worth of items at 211 Venard Way and $1,400 worth of items at 215 Venard Way, reports state. A report for one of the incidents states that “three other” future residences in the neighborhood were burglarized or vandalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.