A Maryville Fire Department crew is monitoring a gas leak in the downtown area and at least two buildings have been evacuated, according to personnel on the scene.
Maryville Fire Capt. Mike Davis said crews responded after noon. Atmos Energy crews were there when first responders arrived, but Davis couldn't say how the leak started.
Crews were still working to check the buildings for gas close to 4 p.m. at which point occupants had completely evacuated the area.
Davis said people got out even before fire crews arrived.
He said firefighters would still be on scene for at least an hour.
Atmos has been working throughout the past months to lay new gas lines along East Harper Avenue.
The situation is causing delays and lane closures in the downtown area on West Broadway and East Harper Avenues.
Details will be in the Wednesday issue of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.