Telecommunications giant AT&T will continue installing fiber-optic cable through Maryville, the city said in a Tuesday news release.
Crews will work in the following areas over the next few months:
• Northfield Subdivision
• Windsor Park and Windsor Manor Subdivision
When this part of the project is finished, these locations will have access to a high-speed internet connection, according to the release.
AT&T and subcontractor Star Construction will bore underneath the roadway to lay the cable. The boring process involves digging an entry pit along the side of the roadway so that the boring machine has access underneath it.
AT&T and Star Construction are responsible for fixing any damage caused during the construction of this project and restoring property as closely as possible to its previous condition, according to the release.
If residents have any questions or concerns, the contact number AT&T provided to the city is 1-800-334-5741.
