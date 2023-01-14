The ninth Blount County Athena Leadership Award will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 26, to one of 10 women, all of whom are recognized for using their strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment to make outstanding contributions to the community.
The finalists – Amelia Geis-Scott, Donnelle Curran, Lakshmie Napagoda, Karen Hobby, Melissa Edmonds, Pinkie Mistry, Fran Bennett, Tabitha Hasty, Amanda Stone and Lisa Misosky – will be introduced at a banquet in their honor beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a meal and the awards ceremony at the Clayton Center for the Performing Arts on the Maryville College campus. The event is primarily sponsored by The Daily Times and Lamon Jewelers.Pistol Creek Catch of the Day will provide entertainment, and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Lisa Hood Skinner will be the emcees. Dinner will be catered by Metz Culinary Management at Maryville College.
Tickets are $100 per person. Tables for eight may be reserved for $700 for those who wish to sit together. Contact Sara Thompson at 865-981-1111 for reservations.
Recognizing local leaders
Val Sandmeier, multimedia account executive for The Daily Times, is a member of the committee overseeing the Athena Leadership Award Program along with Daily Times Advertising Director Darrell Richardson, multimedia account executives Sara Thompson and Becky Payne, and Publisher Bryan Sandmeier.
“I think these ladies are all wonderful,” Val Sandmeier said. “I’m sure our team is going to have a hard time picking a winner from this group. Each one does a lot of work in this community.”
Nominations were made by local community members who are well-acquainted with the professional and philanthropic activities of the women. The nominees come from a wide variety of backgrounds, professions and interests, but each one fulfills the Athena guidelines of using their strengths and talents to make Blount County a better place.
The nominees
Amelia Geis-Scott is the chef responsible for organizing and supervising Welcome Table groups at Maryville First United Methodist Church and New Providence Presbyterian Church, providing hot meals and hospitality to several hundred people each week with the help and support of the church congregations and volunteers. She also provides meals for the Celebrate Recovery ministry each Wednesday and has provided meals to Habitat for Humanity volunteers, Family Promise of Blount County, True Purpose Ministries, the local Gideons International, A Place to Stay and the Warming Center ministry at First Baptist Church, Maryville, as well as others. In 2015, she received the Spirit of Good Neighbors Award from Good Neighbors of Blount County and in 2018, she received the Community Agency Representative of the Year award in recognition of her work mentoring Maryville College Bonner Scholarship students.
Donnelle Curran is business development officer at Simmons Bank in Maryville and works in the community in a variety of roles. These include serving as vice chair for Compassion Counseling’s Board of Directors and committee chair for Inspiring Hope, a fundraiser for the nonprofit counseling center; Blount County Chamber of Commerce ambassador and volunteer at various events; United Way of Blount County, where she was the Champion co-chair and involved with the Allocations Panel, Golf Tournament, Gas Day and Poverty Simulations; and volunteering with Blount County Habitat for Humanity Home Build. In addition, she has volunteered with the Tom Hatcher Golf Tournament; Second Harvest Food Bank, where she coordinated a food drive with Simmons Bank; offers financial literacy courses; and is involved with a social media campaign recognizing women. Curran’s two greatest passions are promoting mental health and ending homelessness.
Sister Lakshmie Napagoda is executive director and licensed clinical social worker at the nonprofit Compassion Counseling, a 501(c)(3) that provides counseling and educational services, especially to citizens who cannot afford traditional means to access mental health resources. A native of Sri Lanka, Napagoda’s life of service began in California with Sisters of the Good Shepherd, an international Catholic women’s organization, working with women and girls who were experiencing domestic violence. After taking her final vows, Napagoda was sent to Memphis and started a program through the Deneuville Learning Center which provided educational, psychological and support services for clients, for example, women from other countries or who had dropped out of school, to help them learn skills they needed to go on with their lives. She was director of the program for 15 years. In 2015, Napagoda decided to follow a different ministry path which led her to Maryville and Compassion Counseling.
Karen Hobby has overcome many obstacles in her life and is passionate about helping others find success in life, as well. She has been employed by Blount Memorial Hospital since 2002. Now as director for client relations in Blount Memorial Hospital’s business office, she regularly interacts with patients and also mentors many young women in the health care field who want to grow their careers into management roles or as certified professional coders. Hobby is an avid supporter of Family Promise of Blount County and has served on its board of directors. She has invested in multiple female staff members, mentored upcoming board members, cared deeply for families experiencing homelessness, and encouraged her own church, Madison Avenue Baptist, to become a host church where families would spend nights. She served as an overnight volunteer, sleeping inside the church with the families. She is a graduate of the spring 2018 Discover Blount Class and the 2022 Leadership Blount Class, during which she was voted as the kindest person in the class, and represents Blount Memorial in the Downtown Maryville Association.
Melissa Edmonds is office manager and corporate secretary at United Services Inc., which she owns with her husband, Shane, and is pursuing a second career at Brooke Nix Medical Aesthetics, where she plans to attend school to become an aesthetician. She has attended Dave Ramsey’s Entreleadership Conference for three years to learn how to be a more effective leader. She is currently in Leadership Blount and is a passionate support of the Blount County Boys & Girls Club, where she and three other women mentor girls in grades 5 through 7 in its Girls Talk group. She has also been involved with several other local nonprofits, including Kingdom Design Ministries, Discover Blount, United Way, Habitat Golf Tournament Committee, Big Foot Festival volunteer and committee member, Remote Area Medical volunteer, Tom Hatcher Golf Tournament volunteer, Blount Chamber ambassador and a partner at Foothills Church, where she is team leader on the Guest Services Team.
Pinkie Mistry is a graphic designer and artist and recently opened her downtown Maryville business, Pinkie Mistry Gallery and Studio. As a breast cancer survivor, she supports the Paint the Mountains Pink Program offered through the Robert F. Thomas Foundation of LeConte Medical in Sevierville, a nonprofit organization which raises awareness of the benefits of mammograms and helps women with no insurance to get a free mammogram. “Amongst the Thorns,” a painting to represent breast cancer survivors, was donated and sold at auction. As a Sevier County resident, she helped with graphics work at Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, served on its board and helped with fundraising. Now a Maryville resident, she supports New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, where she has created a live painting during the organization’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraiser for the past two years, where the finished piece is sold at auction. She was the Blount Habitat for Humanity Construction Couture Fashion Show winner in 2018, 2019 and 2022. The fashion show is a fundraiser for Blount Habitat’s Women Build. She has also donated paintings for auction to Friends of the Smokies. She is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Sevier and a 2022 graduate of East Tennessee Regional Leadership Academy. As a band mom for Maryville High School, she is actively involved in supporting and investing in the next generation through musical arts.
Fran Bennett supports organizations such as Haven House, a shelter and advocacy provider for victims of domestic violence; Kingdom Design Ministries, which offers dream room makeovers and renovations for children who have experienced devastation; Helen Ross McNabb Center’s mental health services for veterans; and individuals who are actively involved with or graduates of Blount County Recovery Court, a program that helps nonviolent substance abusers rebuild their lives. She and her husband, Dave, own a staffing agency, GEAR (Global Employment and Recruiting), and in 2020 opened another division called GEAR CARES (Community Action through Recruitment, Employment and Sustainment), working with Recovery Court to place nonviolent offenders in jobs. She volunteers with the Tom Hatcher Golf Tournament, which raises money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County; is a member of the 2023 Leadership Blount Class; and volunteers with the Blount Chamber Membership Drive events. She has hosted several unique fundraisers for the organizations, including the Bennett BBQ, which has raised more than $30,000 for Haven House since 2019. Bennett has also headed online auctions of items donated by the community which have raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits.
Tabitha Hasty has a strong interest in supporting local small businesses. A benefits specialist/insurance broker at Benefit Services Group LLC, she also serves as the business manager at Maryville Monument and works in accounts payable at Pistol Creek properties. She is also active in community volunteer activities, supporting local first responders as well as veterans and many other nonprofits in Blount County. She is a member of Junior Service League of Maryville, where she actively served for five years and is now a sustainer, working for JSL’s mission to support the children of Blount County through projects such as Toys for Blount County, which provides toys for underprivileged children annually at Christmas. As an active member, Hasty served a term as Toys for Blount County chair and as president. She is currently the president of Maryville Little League, a standalone nonprofit organization, where she has been a volunteer since 2010, helping children from 4 to 16 have a safe and fun place to play ball regardless of their financial situation.
Amanda Stone, a real estate agent and principal owner/broker with LeConte Realty, has held offices, chaired a number of committees and served as a committee member with the local and state realtor associations. With the national association, she served on the 2017 Risk Management Issues Committee and 2020 Membership Policy and Board Jurisdiction Committee. She was named the Knoxville Area Association 2013 Realtor of the Year, 2010 Tennessee CRS Chapter Member of the Year, and 2006 Tennessee Chapter Women’s Council of Realtors Member of the Year. In 2013, the firm received the Blount Partnership Best of Blount Bright Future Award. In addition, Stone is a 2019 Tennessee Realtors A.R.E.A. (Academy of Real Estate Advancement) graduate. Her community involvement includes serving on the Blount County Habitat for Humanity Board, United Way of Blount County 2017 Pillars Society Chair, 2012-2015 Young Leaders Society, a Tennessee Achieves Mentor, and past president of Junior Service League of Maryville, where she also served a term as co-chair and chair of the organization’s Toys for Blount County Project. She is a 2019 East Tennessee Leadership graduate and 2008 Leadership Blount graduate.
Lisa Misosky has been a small business owner in Blount County since purchasing Southland Books in 1999. The business has grown substantially after several moves from the first location in West Maryville to the present location on East Broadway Avenue and now includes Southland Books and Café; a downstairs event space, The Bird and The Book; and a media center, The Dungeon at Southland. She is a strong advocate for early childhood education and literacy. As a Friends of the Blount County Library Board member, Misosky helped start an eBay shop to get more value from sales of donated books, generating over $100,000 in gross sales; supported education in Blount County by raising funds to purchase whiteboards for pre-K classrooms; and donated books and raised funds for a bookmobile in Walland. Drag Queen Bingo was started in 2019 and hosted in The Bird and The Book to raise funds for local nonprofits, most recently assisting Blount County foster children. Misosky is committed to providing a community gathering space at Southland where all people can exist in a safe place, free of judgement. For that, she received the Community Advocacy Award from the Blount County Democratic Party in 2019 “in recognition of her unwavering commitment to equality and justice.”
