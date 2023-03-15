Blount County Sheriff’s deputies charged an Athens man with stealing $5,000 worth of items from his father’s home Tuesday, March 14. Jason Michael Teague, 45, has been charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft.
According to a police report, deputies first began investigating the thefts when a Maryville woman reported someone had broken into her brother’s house Jan. 3, 2022. The woman told deputies that her brother was currently incarcerated at the Blount County Correctional Facility, and that his son, later identified as Teague, had used a key to enter the house and steal 27 items ranging from furniture to appliances.
She also said Teague had taken the titles to two vehicles — a gray 1988 Toyota Corolla worth $1,100 and a red Chrysler Town and Country worth $1,300 — and that the vehicles were no longer parked at the residence.
Deputies spoke with Teague’s father in the Blount County jail. He allegedly told them a family member had seen his Chrysler at a residence near Pea Ridge Road and Patterson Road, and agreed with what his sister said about the rest of his property.
According to the report, deputies investigating the incident found that the Chrysler was no longer registered to Teague’s father, but to a resident of Pea Ridge Road in Maryville. They later found that the car had been sold to a junkyard and taken apart for scrap.
Teague was served with warrants at 4:56 p.m. March 14 at the Blount County jail and taken into custody without incident. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
