Gas-line replacement in downtown Maryville will see crews ripping up East and West Harper Avenue through early spring, according to a city official and Dallas-based Atmos Energy representatives.
Work that started at the end of November 2020 won’t wrap until some time in April, according to Atmos Maryville Operations Supervisor Travis Greenwood.
“Atmos Energy is currently replacing old pipe with new high-density polyethylene in Maryville,” Greenwood emailed Wednesday. “We are replacing approximately 4,000 feet of aged steel pipe.”
The project runs along East and West Harper Avenue from Cates Street to Everett Avenue.
Though Greenwood characterized the project as “single phase,” work on various sections will see Maryville-contracted crews following close behind with repaving efforts.
“The good thing about this is, you know, it’s a mess, but we’ve been planning on resurfacing all of Harper Avenue ... basically down from Everett Avenue to Cates Street,” City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg told The Daily Times by phone Wednesday. “We wanted them to do this work beforehand.”
Stoltenberg explained that once Atmos-contracted crews finish tearing trenches in the road and installing new line, city crews will follow behind to install things like sidewalks ramps.
“Then, hopefully this summer, we’re going to come in and have a contractor mill and repave the asphalt roadway,” he added. “So it will be a whole new driving surface.
Atmos corporate representative Kay Coomes emailed Wednesday that safety is the company’s top priority. “We consider the safety and reliability of our system as paramount to our customers and the communities we serve,” she wrote.
She also thanked the city for its “patience” and said though the company doesn’t currently expect it will have to close any roads between January and April, it “will work with local officials should something change as the project progresses.”
The gas main project follows on the heels of major repaving efforts at the intersection of Harper Avenue and North Cusick Street in late 2020, when traffic was redirected for weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.