Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has announced his support of new federal legislation to combat robocalls.
Slatery’s office announced Friday that he applauds the passage of new federal legislation known as the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act.
The act is the first federal law designed to combat the rampant problem of robocalls, which increased by more than 36% in 2018. It is meant to prioritize industry-wide implementation of call authentication protocols and prevent spoofed calls at no additional cost to consumers.
It also creates an interagency working group to take additional actions to reduce robocalls and hold telemarketers and robocallers accountable.
“States lead enforcement of the federal do-not-call laws and have supported this legislation from the start,” Slatery said. “By updating laws and regulations, increasing transparency, and putting some teeth in the penalties for making illegal calls, the TRACED Act enables this office to do more to protect Tennessee consumers from being harassed and scammed.”
The law also requires the Federal Communications Commission to put new limits on robocalls that are legal, organizations that can make those calls and who can receive them.
A coalition of 54 attorneys general formally supported the TRACED Act in a letter to Congress in March 2019.
The law was signed into law by President Trump Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. It passed both the House and Senate with nearly unanimous bipartisan support.
