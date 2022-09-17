Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined with a bipartisan coalition in requesting President Biden classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction Thursday, Sept. 15. The request came in the form of a letter signed by 18 Attorneys General from states such as Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia.
The authors of the letter stressed the dangers fentanyl may pose if weaponized within American communities, drawing comparisons to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“Given fentanyl’s lethality, the amounts being interdicted and seized are inconsistent with what one would expect from drug trafficking activity and are indicative of either purposeful conspiracy to murder Americans or an effort to stockpile a dangerous weapon,” the Attorneys write.
Fentanyl is one of a number of synthetic opioids that have risen in popularity among American recreational drug users in recent years. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 75,000 Americans died in synthetic opioid overdoses from Feb. 2021 to Feb. 2022. Fentanyl was present in most of those overdoses, the letter claims.
Though fentanyl is not the only synthetic opioid taken recreationally, its potency makes it uniquely dangerous. In Tennessee, Fentanyl is the most frequently-occurring substance on toxicology reports in accidental overdoses, according to the TN Department of Health.
“Fentanyl has caused too many tragic deaths on an individual level, and as we have seen overseas, it can also be weaponized to cause mass casualties,” General Skrmetti said in a release. “Our governments at every level must take a broad-spectrum approach to protecting American lives from the harms of fentanyl.”
Fentanyl is estimated to be 80 times stronger than morphine and hundreds of times stronger than heroin, and the CDC has already published recommendations in case it ever were to be used as a weapon of terrorism.
The letter cites the reported use of a fentanyl derivative by Russian military against terrorists in a Moscow theater in 2002 – causing the accidental deaths of 127 hostages – as evidence that the chemical can be weaponized.
“Given fentanyl’s lethality, low cost and abundant availability, waiting for some state or non-state actor to utilize it as a weapon before it is classified as such seems to be the same type of reasoning that kept the government from investigating foreign nationals learning to fly, but not land planes in the lead up to September 11th,” the Attorneys write.
By classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, lawmakers hope government agencies will be able to take a stronger stance in the fight against controlled substance abuse. The classification, the Attorneys General claim, would encourage communication and involve departments ranging from Homeland Security to the Department of Defense in developing better policies for dealing with fentanyl. Until then, the authors hope existing techniques for controlling weapons of mass destruction may be effective.
