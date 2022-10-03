A Tennessee Comptroller’s office audit report dated Sept. 26 recommends that the Tennessee Department of Health bring its monitoring requirements for state and federal grant awards into compliance with state standards and help ensure that government money is used properly.
Auditors with the State Audit Division within the Comptroller’s office reviewed how the state health department monitors its grant money for their report, which covers October 2018 through June 2022. In 2021, the health department disbursed over $425 million in state and federal grants to nonprofits, universities, hospitals and county and municipal health departments, among other entities.
In its most recent previous audit of the department of health, the State Audit Division noted that providers for the department’s Healthcare Safety Net program weren’t properly monitored. Instead of being classed as grant recipients and subrecipients, program providers were categorized as vendors and, consequently, were subject to inadequate monitoring requirements. According to the audit report, that meant that the state department of health would have been unable to tell whether certain recipients had fulfilled their grant contract terms. After the previous audit concluded, auditors noted that the recommendations they proposed had been implemented.
Yet, in their 2022 report, auditors write that the department of health “has not established the necessary internal control activities to ensure compliance with the federal and state monitoring requirements.” Risk assessments for certain recipients and subrecipients hadn’t been documented correctly, the report states, and other state criteria for grant disbursements were ignored. Without internal controls used to guarantee that grant money is used correctly, the report says, it’s uncertain if that money is being spent towards the purposes for which it was awarded.
To avoid such problems, auditors recommend that management within the department implement processes, including written policies and internal controls, for assessing risk with all grant recipients and subrecipients.
In its own comments in the report, the department’s management writes that it agrees with the audit findings. They note that they unintentionally used an older policy, lacking current requirements, in recent monitoring cycles, and have now created risk assessment tools in accordance with auditors’ recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.