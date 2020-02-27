Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend have each approved a 2019 audit, marking a year of successful financial operations and clean reports.
Townsend voted on Feb. 18 for approval of their comprehensive financial report for the 2019 fiscal year, making it the final of three Blount city governments to publicly announce a successful audit.
Maryville and Alcoa approved their audits in January and similarly reported “no findings,” a positive indicator for cities, revealing there were no significant fiscal problems with how each government operated from June of 2018 to June of 2019.
Townsend City Recorder Danny Williamson announced the clean report to commissioners mid-February with a laugh.
“That’s six years in a row now,” he said. “Mayor Palewski was able to gloat a little bit at the mayor’s meeting last week when Mayor Ed Mitchell got up and stated ‘We’re five years in a road with no findings.’”
Blount has indeed gone five years with a clean audit, an achievement for any government and one praised repeatedly during the county’s February commission meeting.
The high points
Each city reported high points in their audits.
Both Alcoa and Maryville’s finance departments received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, presented to the departments in the past few months.
The awards emphasized departmental excellence in the 2018 fiscal year.
Townsend planned for a large financial move in 2018: the building of its first community center, completed in 2019. Its audit praised “well-trained and dedicated workforce coupled with the support of a progressive city commission.”
Alcoa reported its net position — which includes all assets and liabilities — at June 30, 2019, was $88,792,535, an increase of $4,901,573 from 2018 and said no new debt had been issued in that time fame.
Maryville’s net was reported at $197,318,042 in the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of $9,150,457.
And Townsend reported its net position at $1,904,188.
The future
Finally, all three cities reported futures full of various fiscal strategies over the next five years.
Alcoa’s audit mentioned its several greenway projects and commercial endeavors that will deeply impact the city, highlighting the Springbrook Farm development near Hall Road.
Maryville’s audit deferred to the five-year plan it developed in its fiscal 2020 budget which included multiple large capital projects, a firing range for the city’s police department and various park and road improvements.
Townsend’s audit praised the consistency of the city’s excellent public service and indicated the next fiscal year would be no different.
