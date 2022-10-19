Author Debbie Dadey signs a copy of one of her books Tuesday night, Oct. 18, at Prospect Elementary School for Addison Justice and her brother Jayden Justice. Prospect students each had received a book from the “Bailey School Kids” series by Dadey and were invited to dress as one of the characters. Addison’s costume was inspired by the book “Witches Don’t Do Backflips.”
Debbie Dadey, author of the “Bailey School Kids” series, signs a book for Bella Lasley during a family night event Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Prospect Elementary School. Every Prospect student received one of Dadey’s books, and she spoke Tuesday about the obstacles she faced in writing.
Sevierville-based author Debbie Dadey has written more than 170 books, including “The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids” series, named for one of her grandmothers, and “Mermaid Tales.” Dadey spoke Tuesday night, Oct. 18, to students and families at Prospect Elementary School.
Hattie Douglas (from left), Paisley Byrd and Harper Adsit look at books from the “Bailey School Kids” series by Debbie Dadey at Prospect Elementary School on Tuesday night, Oct. 18. Each student received a book by Dadey and could bring it to school that night for the author to sign.
Books came to life Tuesday night, Oct. 18, at Prospect Elementary School, when students were invited to dress as a favorite character and meet author Debbie Dadey of Sevierville.
The school had given each student a book by Dadey, who has more than 170 to her credit, including the series “The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids” and “Mermaid Tales.” She spoke and signed copies of her books for the students.
