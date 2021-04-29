Avèro Infrastructure will host a discussion about the future of internet access and partnerships in Blount at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the county Emergency Communications Center, the company announced in a Thursday news release.
The event will "honor" government leaders, utility executives, elected officials and grassroots supporters in their visions to support additional capacity and faster internet, the release states.
iRis Networks new CEO Chris Clark will attend as a special guest.
"This event marks the first time that Blount County utilities have combined resources with businesses and utilities outside of Blount County to improve data access for public safety, government and commerce," Avéro's Mike Caffrey — also IT manager for Blount County — said in the release, explaining the event will feature a discussion of challenges that come with living in a primarily rural community.
"The list of Blount County partnerships is extensive and the coming months will bring many more exciting announcements about community partnerships and the citizens they serve," Caffrey said.
