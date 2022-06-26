Alcoa historian, Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan, received a unique birthday gift June 7 — East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his book, “Alcoa: A Century in Words and Pictures,” which traces the history of Alcoa the city and ALCOA the company as part of the city’s centennial celebration in 2019.
The award was presented during ETHS’s annual Awards of Excellence ceremony June 7 at the Museum of East Tennessee History in Knoxville. The Award of Distinction was one of 41 awards given in acknowledgement of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, programming and interpretation of the region’s history. The certificate reads, “This book tells of the first purchases by the Aluminum Company of America, and details the damming of the Little Tennessee River, land acquisitions and development in Alcoa, and is a wonderful example of local research and regional history.”
“It was very exciting, and I’m greatly appreciative,” Duggan said of the award. Although he had to miss the ceremony itself due to his previous commitment to be a delegate to the Holston Annual Conference at Lake Junaluska, N.C., Duggan’s wife, Kari, accepted the award on his behalf.
Team effort
Duggan described the book as a team effort.
“It’s sort of like the fellow who plays on the football or baseball team and receives an award and says, ‘Really, the award ought to go to my line or my entire team,’ and I sort of felt that way about the book because I had so much help with it,” he said. “It was a good team effort and a lot of fun to work on.
“I felt like it was a testament, not to just me and the work I did on the book, but it was a testament to all of the work of so many people who helped me. I wrote it, but Patricia Tipton, who was the long-time city of Alcoa public information officer and is retired now, was very helpful with gathering information. Of course, Kari and Patricia, along with Darryl Reed and Linda Reed, and I went to Pittsburgh and spent about three days up there at the Senator John Heinz History Center going through the Aluminum Company of America archives. They all assisted with that, all helped me find pictures, and they all proofread it for me. Dave Lazar, formerly of ALCOA and Arconic and now of DENSO, helped proofread, and he had some wonderful suggestions. He and Christy Newman (manager of communications and community relations for Arconic Tennessee Operations) helping me find pictures from the company and documents of different kinds.”
Duggan said he even had help from people who died many years ago.
“One of the things I really enjoyed was having the excerpts from reminiscences that we included in the book,” he said. “For example, we included probably a page worth of Charlotta Hultquist Healy’s reminiscences of being a little girl at Calderwood. We would only take excerpts from things, or excerpts from an interview that was done years ago. But we got to include some of those reminiscences that other people had written. We had identified 15 or 20 of those that we wanted to use but there just wasn’t room in the book for all of them so we had to really narrow it down.”
The book is predominantly a photographic history but with a substantial narrative. The personal reminiscences and a “Did You Know” section with each chapter with interesting facts found going through old city minutes give an added dimension. Appendices include photographs of all the city’s mayors plus their dates of service and a short section including photos of some of the Aluminum Company of America officials for whom streets were named.
The book, in a landscape format, is hardback, and the 176 pages are on high-quality paper with an attractive dust jacket. “It’s a pretty book in addition to telling the story of Alcoa. We’re very proud of it,” Duggan said. “Hopefully it will be a good historical record that will be around for awhile.”
Copies available
Several copies of the book are still available.
“They are $35, and I don’t receive a penny from it,” Duggan said. “It was my gift to the city for the centennial because of my respect for the city and my deep love for the city and its history. It’s something I just wanted to do, but I do want people to know that I don’t profit from it. It all goes back to the city. If somebody wants to buy a book, they can make a check out to the city of Alcoa.”
The books are only available at the Alcoa Municipal Building at Springbrook Corporate Center or from Duggan.
“People can stop by the Alcoa Municipal Building to pick one up, or they can call me and I’ll arrange to sign it and get one to them,” Duggan said. “They can call me at 865-984-6551.”
Duggan continues to search for other photos, documents, etc., that tell the story of Alcoa. Those with information to share are welcome to call him at the number above.
