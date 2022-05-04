The lineup for the Smoky Mountain Airshow is coming together, with acts to include the U.S. Army’s aerial parachute demonstration team — the Golden Knights — and the AeroShell Aerobatic team, as well as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
The show, hosted by the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, is scheduled for Sept. 10-11 at McGhee Tyson Airport.
Rob Reider, the airshow’s seasoned announcer, said during a Wednesday, May 3 press conference held at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base that the Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron established 76 years ago, “fly focused.”
Stressing the flight team’s dedication to practice, Reider said, “When we see them in September, they are gonna be flying amazingly close together with an 18-inch wingtip-to-canopy separation.”
Reider said that the AeroShell Aerobatic team’s performance will incorporate four World War II-era North American T-6 Texan planes.
“They have won two of the three huge and important performer awards in the airshow industry — the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award and the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship,” Reider noted.
Also slated to perform are the U.S. Army Golden Knights and Greg Koontz, a bed and breakfast owner and aerobatic and safety trainer for single-engine light aircraft.
Matt Younkin, a third-generation aviator who has experience flying over 80 types of aircraft, will fly in a 1943 Twin Beech, a WWII-era trainer and liaison aircraft, during the show.
“It was never intended to fly aerobatics, yet he will fly this thing upside down,” Reider commented.
The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, an aircraft first built in the 1970s, will also feature in the airshow.
“It’s slow, it’s ugly, it’s amazing and it has the biggest cannon on any airplane that’s ever been built,” Reider said, noting that though the cannon will not be fired during the demonstration, its capabilities will still be on full display.
The Commemorative Air Force’s historic aircraft is to have a place in the airshow as well.
“The inspiration that all of these aviators and acts will do, for people who are here, it might spur them on to a great career, either in the military or in aviation, but also give them the idea that they can dream; they can achieve those dreams,” Reider said.
After the press conference ended, Reider told The Daily Times that visitors to the show will experience “the best of the best of the best” in the airshow business.
Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson also announced that the show had secured DENSO Manufacturing Inc. as its premier sponsor.
Bob Booker, senior manager of government affairs at DENSO, stressed that the company feels a sense of gratitude for Blount County’s support of its ventures and aims to use this sponsorship to support the area in turn.
“It’s an opportunity for our company to say ‘thank you’ to the wonderful region and community in which we live and work.” Booker said. He also connected DENSO’s products and research to the airshow directly, saying that “in the future, we hope to be producing urban air mobility systems.”
“At an airshow in the future, we may have vehicles from the Motor Mile out here participating,” Booker commented.
