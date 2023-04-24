Their Blount County Schools teacher calls them the “Awesome Eight,” the largest group to complete the Project SEARCH job training program, and like their predecessors since 2016 all have graduated into paid jobs.
BCS, employers and other partners in the program celebrated the accomplishment with students and their families last week at East Maryville Baptist Church, in a ceremony that for first time included caps and gowns, along with sashes embroidered with “Project Search” and “Graduate.”
BCS Special Education Supervisor April Herron thanked those who support the interns, and thanked the students for “staying the course,” receiving a thumbs-up in reply from graduate Cameron Keck.
Before receiving their plaques, they showed a bit of what they have learned, answering questions from instructor Tammy Hearon about topics including workplace, banking and internet safety. In addition to classroom lessons, the students interned at three work sites in areas ranging from shipping to salad bars and banquet set ups.
Project SEARCH’s success with 100% employment for seven straight years is notable. Nationwide only about a third of adults with intellectual disabilities were employed, and only 18% worked in competitive jobs, according to a 2013 study by researchers from the University of Massachusetts.
Keck, Kellie Byrd, and Timothy Martin will continue with Metz Culinary Management in the dining hall at Maryville College, one of the three workplaces where students interned this school year.
Metz General Manager James Dulin has been a supporter of Project SEARCH from the beginning, and he received special recognition from Hearon during the ceremony. “It’s my honor every year to be a part of Project SEARCH,” he said. “I look forward to many years of our partnership.”
The three new Project SEARCH graduates join two others already on staff at the college dining hall, and Dulin said other Project SEARCH interns he hired later have gone to work in restaurants in the community.
“Through the intern process, we’re lucky to have them buy in to our culture,” he said.
Micah Collins and Chad Ott are putting their sorting and organization skills to work at DRS Project Returns in Alcoa.
Madison Wilson Boring is continuing at the Airport Hilton, another internship site, where she helps set up for events such as banquets and wedding.
Aaron Patterson is working at Home Depot, and Jenna Otano at the Montvale Elementary School cafeteria.
Along with the dining hall and Hilton, Project SEARCH students had opportunities this year to intern at Blount Memorial Hospital. In addition to BCS and a business advisory committee Project SEARCH students receive support from vocational rehabilitation services and the Access Program, which also serve people with disabilities.
