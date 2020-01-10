Alcoa Police who stopped and arrested a man driving a stolen car said they also discovered he was absent without leave from the military.
Logan Blaine Johnston, 19, Victoria Lane, Alcoa, was arrested Wednesday at 8:27 p.m. after officers ran the tag of the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving and found it had been stolen. The car had an Illinois registration, a report of the incident states.
Johnston was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The stop — which happened at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive — was considered “high risk” and one officer had his duty pistol out and pointed at the car during part of the incident.
A total of six officers responded to the incident and the reporting officer said he kept his weapon pointed at the car until other officers were able to complete the high-risk stop.
A high-risk stop — also known as a felony stop — always involves use of force or threat by officers. They are rare, according to some legal sources, but can happen when police see a car has been stolen or used in a crime.
The report also noted Johnston was in physical control of his car and eventually exited from the driver’s side door.
When officers searched his car they found in the center console a clear pipe with white residue, which Johnston told them would be there.
Officers then discovered Johnston was absent without leave from the U.S. Army and contacted a Capt. Gonzalez. She emailed paperwork to them and requested it be passed on to Johnston.
Reports of the incident show the Alcoa man was given military paperwork after he was transported to the Blount County jail.
Johnston was being held on a total of $10,000 in bonds pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
