B. Kenneth Cornett, Blount County historian, preservationist, genealogist, author and community servant, died Oct. 19 at his Rockford home. He was 82.
Cornett was named the official Blount County historian in 2018, and in the July 1, 2018, edition of The Daily Times, he said his interest in history began when he was 7 or 8 years old and found his first arrowhead on his grandfather’s farm in North Carolina, the state where he was born.
His family moved to Maryville in 1954, and he attended Maryville schools, graduating from Maryville High School in 1959. He enjoyed researching and studying local history from junior high on up, he said in the 2018 story. At the time of his appointment as county historian, Cornett was serving as president of the Sam Houston Memorial Association, vice president of the Blount County Historical Museum, director of the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society, and was a member of the East Tennessee Preservation Alliance and East Tennessee Antique Bottle and Collectibles Society.
He co-authored two books, “Udderly Blount,” which documents local dairies, and “Blount County,” one of Arcadia Publishing Co.’s “Images of America” pictorial histories.
Historical endeavors
Known as “Mr. Cemetery Man,” Cornett cleared and, until his health declined, maintained four abandoned cemeteries — Wilder’s Chapel, Walkers School, Mt. Moriah and the Brakebill Family Cemetery. He assisted with the enumeration of all Blount County cemeteries and burials and helped inventory all Civil War soldiers buried in Blount County. He was a member of the board of directors for Magnolia Cemetery in Maryville.
Cornett documented the location of the 17 forts and stations within Blount County, built from 1784 to 1794 to protect the early settlers from Indian attack. A large map displayed at the Blount County Historical Museum shows the location and the dates of each structure. Cornett also was one of the original planners for the Blount County Historical Museum.
His honors include the National Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award; East Tennessee Historical Society Award of Distinction; two Tennessee Historical Commission Certificates of Merit; The Daily Times Alumni Wall of Fame in 2008; Blount County Historical Museum’s 2014 Historic Treasure Award; Blount County Historic Trust’s 2013 BCHT Champion Award; and the Leadership Blount Alumni Service Award in 2011.
‘A great loss’
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said, “Ken Cornett’s passing is a great loss to our community. His love for this community and for the history of Blount County is unmatched. The Mayor’s Office has always relied on Ken’s knowledge of our history and he almost always had the answer. He never hesitated to give personally of his time to help preserve and maintain important historic artifacts and places, especially cemeteries.
“I personally appreciate his years of service as the Blount County historian. Ken is a Blount County treasure and has left a legacy. I hope others will be inspired by his passion for history. I’ll miss his easy-going way, his smile and his friendship.”
Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society President Tim Walker said, “Ken meant a lot to all the historical agencies in the county and the region,” and mentioned specifically Cornett’s work in getting veterans’ graves marked. For example, “When we discovered there was one World War I soldier in Magnolia Cemetery that didn’t have a marked grave and there was no family around, he helped us by ordering the marker and getting it placed.”
Community servant
Cornett was a 1963 graduate of Temple University with a degree in psychology and minor in history. He was a retired social worker whose career with the Tennessee Department of Human Services spanned 30 years, including 15 years as Blount County director. He was a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 1990.
He was chairman of the Blount County Community Action Agency for 42 years, was on the United Way board, a Boy Scout volunteer and organized the local Governor’s Alliance for Drug-Free Tennessee. He served on the board of Haven House, Blount Council on Aging Advisory Board, Blount County Children’s Home and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Maryville, where he had served as choir director, youth director, deacon and church treasurer.
Steve Craft, pastor at Victory Baptist, now known as Victory at Pistol Creek Baptist Church, said, “Ken was a faithful member for over 60 years, a great historian at our church, kind to all the pastors over the years and very supportive of our church. He was a cheerleader to me personally. He is definitely a giant in our church.
“This is such a loss for our whole community. His fingerprints are all over everything around here.”
Services
Cornett is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wilda Faye Williams Cornett, and his two sons, Bryan Kenneth Cornett (Amy) of Duluth, Ga., and Bradley Williams Cornett (Wendy) of Springville, Ala., as well as his four grandchildren, Miranda, Atticus, Joshua, and Kylie Cornett. He is also survived by his three siblings, James “Jimmy” Corbett Cornett (Rosa Lee), Glendon Ralph Cornett (Mary Anne), and Phyllis “Susie” Cornett Williams (Larry), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Cornett’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Victory at Pistol Creek Baptist Church, 1025 Montvale Road, Maryville, followed by visitation with friends and family until 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service for the family will take place at Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 4 p.m.
