The Meadow Church in Maryville will present a free concert featuring B-SHOC, a Christian hip-hop artist, at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9. The doors will open at 5 p.m.
B-SHOC, whose real name is Bryan Edmonds, was raised in Toccoa, Georgia. He excelled in tennis and attended Gardner-Webb University on a tennis scholarship, winning an NCAA college championship.
He began to notice music, especially hip-hop, as a teenager. Edmonds decided to pursue a career in music and began performing in nightclubs. Success was soon followed by depression.
The entertainer left the club scene and instead began writing and recording music that focused on Jesus. His hiphop style was not popular in churches at first, but that has changed. He travels across the country, packing venues.
“B-SHOC is considered to be one of the most family-entertaining Christian hip-hop evangelists in the world,” said Laura Bailey, children’s pastor at The Meadow. His fans describe him as upbeat, exciting and great for the soul, she said.
After 18 months of not having any community events, this will be The Meadow’s first big event on campus, Bailey explained. The event had to be canceled last year amid the pandemic. B-Shoc last performed at The Meadow on May 18, 2018.
This concert represents one type of outreach for The Meadow.
“Christian music expresses our faith and an outlet to praise and bring glory to our heavenly father,” said Worship Pastor Jeff Primm. “Here at the Meadow Church, we do include all types of Christian music from traditional hymns, contemporary songs as well as the modern Christian songs typically written in the last five years. We want our worship services to be relevant.”
There is no cost to attend this July 9 concert. Several local churches will volunteer with this ministry, Bailey said. She said there is seating for 500, with total capacity at the church at 1,000.
The person who brings the most people to the event and registers everyone at the same time will be eligible for a grand prize, a Nintendo Switch. One adult must be present to accept the prizes. Second prize is $100, and a $50 gift card will be presented to the third-place winner.
Through all of the pandemic, The Meadow has continued its services, altered at times.
“From March to June (2020) we did outside drive-up church and Facebook Live,” Pastor Chris Reneau said. “From June to present we went to our gymnasium and suggested masks, took temperatures, put chairs 6 feet apart with families sitting together and Facebook Live services. We have not missed a service. The Meadow Church family has been faithful to stay fluid and flowed with the changes we have had to make.”
The church is at 1723 William Blount Drive.
