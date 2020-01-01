Six and a half hours into the new year, Major Joseph Moore became the first baby born in Blount County in 2020.
If it weren’t for the hospital bracelet, you would have no idea Corina Moore had given birth just hours earlier.
Corina said she went into labor at about midnight. Around 4 a.m., she and her husband, Eli, and 5-year-old son, Charlie, headed to Blount Memorial Hospital.
Two hours later, Corina Moore gave birth to the 5-pound, 2-ounce boy at 6:26 a.m. on Jan. 1 — 17 days before his due date.
Corina’s pregnancy was not without struggle, she said. During the baby’s first ultrasound, doctors found an issue with his small intestine, but by the time he was born, the problem had resolved itself.
“It just cleared up,” Eli Moore said.
The Moore family moved from Kentucky to Friendsville in 2012. Charlie was also born at BMH. Both babies were delivered by Dr. Nancy Garza.
“Dr. Garza is the best,” Corina said. “We’re so happy she delivered him.”
Eli sat with Charlie in the waiting room while Corina gave birth. After Major was born, Corina and Eli put the 19-inch-long baby in Charlie’s arms.
“He loves holding him,” Corina said.
The couple said Charlie is thrilled to have a brother and has even told his kindergarten teacher he would bring the baby with him to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.