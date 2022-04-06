Some residents of a formerly gated community never wanted the old golf course beside their homes to develop and block mountain views.
Late in 2018, the Royal Oaks Golf Course within the Royal Oaks community cornered by Highway 411 and William Blount Drive closed. Soon after, a group dedicated to maintaining a greenspace formed and started conservation efforts.
Throughout 2019, the Royal Oaks Conservancy gained legitimacy through state and federal governments, but paused during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our ability to actually hold meetings and really do a lot of the work we were doing in the community to gather support has had to stop,” ROC President Matt Jagnow said. “We kind of just waited a lot of things out.”
In February, the ROC presented a proposal to the Maryville City Council during a work session for a potential partnership with the city in order to qualify for a grant through the Recreational Trails Program — or RTP.
To qualify, the land must be publicly owned, and organizations with 501(c)(3) status must have a written agreement with a government agency for trail management, a webpage from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation states.
In June 2019, the ROC gained 501(c)(3) status, so the city partnership is the second qualification the conservancy must meet to get one step closer to their goal.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain told The Daily Times a partnership decision is premature, but he and others who represent the city’s interests and representatives from the conservancy will be meeting soon to discuss the potential.
“I think it’s too early to decide whether it’s something we can do or can’t do,” McClain said. “It’s always the devil’s in the details.”
McClain said a new public park in the area could be a good amenity to the public, but some hurdles that could take months to navigate have to be jumped before council could vote on a partnership. If the majority of council votes to partner with the conservancy, McClain said developing the park could take years.
“I don’t see this (park) happening quick,” McClain said. “I think it’s probably a long process to make it work.”
Some of the land included in the conservancy’s proposal, McClain added, isn’t owned by interests of the group.
The ROC has a new land map proposal underway.
A bargaining chip
In the two years that conservancy efforts stood still, new development ruptured initial park plans.
“When we started this, we knew there was a good possibility that a lot of it would go to development,” Jagnow said.
What is left now is land that is not easily developable. Steeper slopes, water runoff and property more obscured from roadways are a few of the expensive infrastructure issues Jagnow listed that developers would generally stray away from when building homes.
However, new development around Royal Oaks acted as a bargaining chip for the conservancy. Jagnow said with more jobs and development coming into the city, a new park could compensate the growth instead of acting against it.
A presentation packet provided by the ROC during the February council work session states that over 750 homes or apartments are now within walking distance to the former golf course. Twenty-seven percent of Maryville’s population has walking access to a park, according to a statistic from The Trust for Public Land, which is well below the national average of 55%.
Based on an average of 2.5 persons per household, the ROC presentation figured their proposed park would provide walking-distance access to approximately 3,000 residents.
“Our park has the ability to be at least 10% of an increase in the amount of people who have walkable access,” Jagnow said. “It’s a pretty big location in terms of population density.”
The proposed budget has the total cost of refurbishing the golf course into a trailed park at $2.65 million. Eighty percent of that cost would be covered by the RTP grant on the condition that 20% is matched through private donations.
The budget is split into two phases: acquisition and buildout.
So far, $127,000 worth of land is anticipated to be donated, leaving $119,500 for the acquisition phase and the total 20% portion of the buildout stage — $283,000 — left to gather.
