School buses will be back on the road Monday, May 24, and nearly 1,700 students back in classrooms for summer camps designed to help with lost learning opportunities during the pandemic.
“We’re ramping up, not down,” Amy Vagnier, assistant director of Maryville City Schools, told City Council members during a recent meeting as she described the district’s plans.
The state of Tennessee is requiring public schools this year and next to offer Summer Learning Camps for students rising to grades one through five and Bridge Camps for grades six through eight.
So while the 2020-21 school year ended between May 13 and 20 for local public school students, schools will be open again Monday.
Blount County, Maryville City and Alcoa City schools all plan to run the camps May 24 to June 18. BCS expects a total of about 820 students, Maryville 508 and Alcoa 355.
The sessions will be shorter than the regular school day; for example, Maryville’s will be 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The state law also requires schools to offer hourlong STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math) Mini Camps for elementary students. Maryville and Alcoa are including that with their summer camps, but Blount County Schools will offer its STREAM program during the coming school year, Aug. 30, 2021, to April 22, 2022.
Some of Alcoa’s Bridge Camp students also will attend one or more free summer sessions the high school is offering, such as art camps or a graphic novel workshop.
Alcoa Intermediate School Principal Michelle Knight said the elementary school is planning outdoor activities, and the intermediate school is featuring Olympic-themed weeks, with team medals for students’ academic achievements.
Vangier described to council members plans for field trips and themes such as a safari. “We know happy kids make better students,” she said.
BCS will have camps at most of its schools, but because Eagleton Middle will be under renovation, those students will go to Heritage Middle, and Mary Blount Elementary also will host the students from Friendsville, Middlesettlements and Union Grove elementary schools.
Principal Courtney Whitehead said Carpenters Elementary is planning a “meet and greet” for parents on Tuesday, May 25, noting it will be the first time families have been in the building since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
High schools, including Maryville Junior High, traditionally have summer programs for credit recovery.
Schools are providing transportation, and for BCS alone that means nearly three dozen buses on the road. Finding drivers has been a challenge, according to Kevin Wilner, BCS transportation coordinator, because many regular drivers are unavailable in the summer.
