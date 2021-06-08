The Boys & Girls Club of Blount County has partnered with the United Way of Blount County to hold a Back to School Supply Drive from June 9-30.
The goal of the supply drive is to help 120 children by collecting 40 five-subject spiral notebooks, 40 standard all-purpose scissors and 80 children's scissors.
Supplies can be dropped off at James Fletcher Insurance Agency, 133 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the drive and at Office Depot, 727 Brenda Drive, Alcoa, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on Tuesday, June 15.
