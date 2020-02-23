Daniel and Jessica Drake and their one daughter have to use a canoe to get from their house to the other side of their property.
The Drakes own a farmhouse set back from Walker Road, a county avenue that turns into Big Springs Road going north and connects Morganton Road and U.S. Highway 321 in the western part of Blount.
The road is Blount County Highway Department right-of-way and though much of the land on either side is open field or farmland, quite a few homes have been built in the area over the past 30 years.
That includes the Drake’s home, which property data shows was constructed in 1990. It’s one of the older houses along the southernmost portion of Walker Road and, along with around 8 other homes in a quarter-mile radius, it’s got a brand new pond.
It’s not supposed to be there, but the body of water that comes and goes with heavy rains in the county has made itself comfortable on the Drake’s property for the past two years.
Jessica Drake said her family has lived there since 2011 and this is the worst the flooding has ever been. It takes weeks for the water to go down, and by that time, the pasture where she keeps horses has been ruined.
“All the problems ... last year, we’re living in it again this year. The same nightmare is happening again,” she said with a wavering voice during the Blount County Commission’s Feb. 20 meeting. “The county won’t even come and see our property, they won’t talk to us, they won’t take phone calls ... Somehow, we need help.”
Her words were received with applause other by attendees who were either supporting people whose yards have been flooded or who have flooded yards themselves.
One of those was Zach White who owns a new home on Walker Road around 1,500 feet north of the Drakes.
He gave a confident plea for help during the commission meeting, but afterwards he broke down in tears, leaning on the shoulder of First Baptist Church of Friendsville Pastor Bill Gowder. Gowder lives in a small subdivision above much of the flooding and was there to support his neighbors.
“Any rain we get, I could be out of my house,” White said. He and his wife have a new child and with an in-ground septic tank as their only way to process sewage, rising waters could force the family to find somewhere else to live for a second time in less than a year.
White was one of two concerned about the flooding who showed up to the commission meeting in 2019.
There were around 15 people there Thursday.
‘We know’
Brian Fugate lives on property in front of the Drakes.
He’s concerned about the pond in his yard too, but he’s more worried about the fact that water is ripping up the street, causing large potholes and putting drivers in danger.
A week after the early February rains, he expressed his frustration that nothing has been done to stop floodwaters from pouring down the hill just north of all the residential property in the area and pooling in several yards.
The county and Federal Emergency Management Agency crews did show up last year. They pumped water from White and his neighbors Gary and Kasey Harris’ yards down the road in a ditch dug just to deal with the problem.
Crews also put in a new culvert in a few hundred feet down from Fugate’s property.
But now the ditch is dry. Water is still flowing from the hill on the other side of the road, into White’s yard, seeping through the ground and pooling until it either stops at the Drake’s pastureland or continues to flow south on Walker.
Fugate and others contend the solution would be simple: a better ditch and culvert system that would take water flowing downhill parallel to the road all the way into a nearby stream system just south of Morganton Road.
The affected residents want to meet with Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick to talk about this.
They claim they’ve been promised a meeting, but nothing has transpired, forcing them to bring their worries to the commission.
“The only thing I ask the county to do is to put a tile there and dig a ditch, and they can’t do that for me?” Fugate said. “That bothers me.”
He reiterated highway department personnel have promised a meeting, but have not taken steps to make it happen. Fugate, an Arconic employee, said his family has owed their property since he was 12 and taxes have gone up over the years.
He said he doesn’t know why he’s paying taxes if the county won’t do much more than acknowledge the problem exists.
“The only thing we get is ‘We know.’ That’s the only thing we get,” Fugate said.
Highway superintendent says there may be ‘remedies’
Headrick said in a phone interview after the commission meeting that he would be willing to “quite possibly” meet with the residents, pending approval from County Attorney Craig Garret.
“I think Blount County government’s very transparent, so there’s nothing to hide,” he said. “There’s a lot of due diligence that we’ve been doing that’s going on. So would it be prudent to meet just yet? Possibly not, but it’s not our goal or objective to keep anyone in the dark. You know, we care about all our citizens.”
Headrick said there is engineering work he requested going on “behind the scenes” and that he believes while there may not be immediate “solutions,” “remedies” are possible in the foreseeable future, though he did reference a particular timeline.
He also pointed out that other areas of the county are suffering from flooding as well and Walker Road is not the only project he’s tackling after the February rains: Areas around Caldwell Lane and Cold Springs Road are also priorities, he pointed out.
When asked if there was some other party pressuring the highway department to delay flooding solutions in the area, Headrick responded “Absolutely not. I don’t think you ever try to single out any individuals. It’s what’s in the best interest of all the citizens.”
At least one resident affected by the flooding said Headrick indicated to him Highway Department officials would be meeting about the Walker Road problems in the coming days.
Headrick said remedies for the area are “on the radar” and they are paying attention to it just as they are other flood-affected areas.
One of those has recently moved forward.
The county’s budget committee approved a $121,000 grant application request Feb. 11 to cover repair costs at Caldwell Lane which is adjacent to the UT Agricultural Farm.
One year later
Daniel Drake tried to call the Highway Department again after the Feb. 20 commission meeting and said he was also told all Walker Road inquiries had to be directed to Garret.
He and his neighbors are primarily concerned about the water in their yards. But they also have questions about the county’s lack of a clear response. More than one of the Walker Road residents have indicated they are beginning to feel there is some sort of cover-up in play.
Some of them have said houses were built in the area that never should have been built in the first place.
Meanwhile, the Drakes are still having to canoe across their yard. The water does not drain quickly and spring rains are on their way.
“The crazy thing is when you start feeling like going out of your house and getting in a canoe is ‘normal,’” Daniel Drake said.
He and his wife are especially worried no one will help them because the water pooling on their land doesn’t touch Walker Road right-of-way, even though they say it’s caused by problems the highway department can fix.
FEMA maps do not indicate any of the neighbors whose property have accumulated new “ponds” are living on land prone to flooding.
Today marks exactly a year and a day since floods damaged Blount homes and forced a handful of evacuations in 2019.
