Your senses will tell you the 41st Annual Scottish Festival and Games in Townsend this weekend is different than other events. You'll see the kilts on men, women and children, smell and perhaps even taste the haggis, and hear the distinctive sound of bagpipes.
For one piper, just shy of his 18th birthday, Saturday's performance, May 20, was his third in three days.
Cade Hackney played the bagpipes during the Heritage High School baccalaureate for his own Class of 2023 on Thursday. Principal Jed West, who didn't know of the student's talent before then, called Hackney around 2 p.m. Friday and asked him to perform at the 7 p.m. ceremony.
"I marched our senior class to the stadium from the high school," Hackney said, and during a prayer he played "Amazing Grace."
This weekend he's among about 20 bagpipers with the Knoxville Pipes and Drums, one of several groups playing and competing during the festival.
Online lessons
Hackney has been a singer but didn't play any musical instrument until a video on YouTube in the early days of the pandemic, in March 2020, piqued his interest. "During quarantine I was just sitting home and had nothing better to do," he said.
His mother, Tina Hackney, teaches music at Lanier Elementary and supported his interest. Today she plays tenor drum in the Knoxville Pipes and Drums and credits the group for her son's success with the bagpipes.
Cade began taking online lessons once a week from Knoxville piper Tracy Wilson. When they were finally able to meet in person he started attending the group's rehearsals and lessons in East Knoxville.
Fellow Knoxville bagpiper Austin Kendrick said Hackney already is better than he is.
Kendrick first heard the instrument live when he was 10 years old, at a funeral in Alcoa for a member of his church. Despite his Scots-Irish ancestry, Kenrick didn't take up the bagpipe until he was serving as a Nashville police officer.
"The honor guard with that police department got me trained up," Kendrick explained, and he played for police funerals and memorials.
He was 32 before he picked up the bagpipe, just five years ago, but he had played trumpet in the University of Tennessee band and played the piano while growing up.
"The first class I took was at the North American Academy of Piping and Drumming," in North Carolina, he said.
During the festival in Townsend they were doing a tribute to a co-founder of the school, Sandy Jones, who died this year. Hackney practiced his way in about six months through a book Jones wrote, before the teen got his first bagpipe in December 2020.
Kendrick also learned from other pipers on the police force. The first bagpipe he played was owned by the police force, and then he bought a used set from one of his teachers.
A good set may be $1,000 to $1,500 new, but used will cost about half, Kendrick said.
Most pipe and drum bands teach, Kendrick said, and the Knoxville group offers beginner lessons starting at 5:30 p.m. Mondays before its 6 p.m. rehearsal at Buffat Heights Church. (Find more information at https://knoxvillepipesanddrums.org/.)
Beginners start on a practice chanter, the tube part with the holes for your fingers to make the notes, without the full bag and drones. A "decent" practice chanter is about $100, according to Kendrick.
"It's definitely a different instrument; it's definitely a challenging instrument," said Kendrick. But he describes his decision to play it by saying, "They're just really cool."
The hard part
"I thought that the blowing and the multitasking of it would be the hardest part, but it's actually the fingerings and the embellishments that are the hardest parts," he said. "It does not feel natural at all until you do it a few hundred times."
The air from the bag goes through a reed in the chanter to make the melody. Kendrick's highland bagpipe has two drones that are the same pitch and one an octave below that.
"You cannot stop the sound," he explained. "You can't stop the air with your tongue like you can on a regular woodwind or a brass instrument. It all has to come from the fingers."
You also can't control the volume on bagpipes, he said. "They are only sounding or they're not."
Kendrick was working the evening shift as a police officer when he began learning the instrument, and his wife worked as a physical therapist during the day. They discovered their home had just enough space so he could practice without waking her.
When they were selling the house before moving to Knoxville, however, the neighbor who was buying it spotted the bagpipe and told Kendrick, "Every now and then I thought I was losing my mind, because it was like 2:30 in the morning and I could swear I heard bagpipes."
