The Empty Pantry Fund is closing the books on 2021 with good news for 2022: another banner year of fundraising has resulted in a final balance of $153,032.41. All bills have been paid, leaving a kickoff balance for 2022 of $47,407.41, the largest in the fund’s 69-year history.
“This year has definitely been a record-breaking year,” said EPF President Lon Fox. “I don’t think we’ve ever raised this much money. We will be able to add or upgrade some items in the basket for 2022 because of the generosity of everyone who donated in 2021.”
All volunteers
Empty Pantry Fund is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, from the board of directors to each individual who assists with getting the food baskets to Blount County citizens in need at Christmas. It began in 1952 as a collaboration between The Daily Times and the Blount County Jaycees, a partnership that continues today.
Junior Service League of Maryville, whose major project each year is Toys for Blount County, works with EPF in several capacities. Jamey Hearon, an alumni member of JSL and past Toys for Blount County chair, currently represents JSL on the EPF Board. She said, “We are fortunate that Junior Service League and Empty Pantry Fund have a long-standing partnership. While each organization has its own mission, the partnership allows us to reach and serve so many more in our community. JSL takes on registration for both organizations through the Christmas Clearinghouse while EPF heads up organizing distribution and delivery. There are so many moving pieces in each process that our strong partnership is definitely a huge part of our success in serving the community.” She said that more than 85 active members and sustainers, or alumni members, participated in Christmas Clearinghouse registration in September. JSL volunteers also assisted with packing, distribution and delivery of both food and toys to more than 1,300 families.
Fox recognized the efforts of several groups:
• Jeff Headrick and the Blount County Highway Department employees for unloading trucks, loading trucks, providing highway cones and trash removal;
• Walmart for providing shopping carts for Toys for Blount County and Empty Pantry Fund. “A special thanks to Butch Cope, who continues to carry out his family’s legacy by picking up and returning the buggies to the armory,” Fox said.
• The Army National Guard and the guardsmen who allow the Empty Pantry Fund and Toys for Blount County to have access to the armory for approximately two weeks each year to store and pack the foods and toys for distribution.
• Maryville Kroger, store manager Mark Cavalaris and employees. “They worked many hours to ensure that our food arrived again this year,” Fox said. “Amanda Morgan, Lester Gentry and Jimmy Adams were all instrumental in the success of this project. Additionally, the Maryville Kroger store donated $3,500 in gift cards to offset some of the expense of this project.”
• Packing, distribution and delivery volunteers and financial donors. “We could not conduct this project each year without our volunteers and the generosity of our donors,” Fox said. “They make this a true ‘community’ project each year. I continue to be amazed at the generosity of the people, organizations and businesses of Blount County. As a result of the funding this year, we have a solid foundation for the next year which will allow us to continue to improve our food baskets by providing more variety.” Baskets contain enough food to last for a week or more, allowing recipients to use the funds they would otherwise spend on food to meet other expenses.
Donations
This is the final listing for donations received in 2021. Any additional donations received after Jan. 1 will be recorded in the first listing of 2022.
BALANCE FORWARD: $151,182.41
George Macht, $200
In memory of Bo Henry by Ed Mitchell, $100
In memory of Chief Bruce Hill by Ed Mitchell, $100
In memory of Paul Bales by Ed Mitchell, $100
In memory of the Rev. Stone Carr by Ed Mitchell, $100
In memory of Steve Frana by Ed Mitchell, $100
In memory of Bob and Dorothy Herron by Beverly Griffith, $200
Robert and Jocelyn Shelton, $200
In memory of Dean Stone by the Stone Family, $100
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
In memory of James Fred Martin, $50
In memory of Gaynell Sloan, $50
PWC Community Benefit Sale New Providence Presbyterian Church, $100
In memory of Wanda P. Long and W.J. Elizabeth Long and T.L. Laxton by Ben Long, $100
In memory of our precious parents, Ernie and Edna Garner and Hewlette and Mary Sue Tipton by Michael and Kim Garner, $100
FINAL TOTAL: $153,032.41
