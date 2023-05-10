The city of Alcoa is allocating $300,000 to resurface courts for pickleball and tennis at Springbrook Park and Bassel courts. Alcoa Board of Commissioners signed off on the spending Tuesday night, May 9, to use funds from a bond issued last year.
In total, Alcoa is putting money into creating four more dedicated pickleball courts, resurfacing four others and resurfacing four tennis courts. Staff comments for the meeting noted the last time Springbrook courts had major improvements was 30 years ago and 40 years ago for Bassel courts.
An email from the city’s public information officer further explained the bond was issued last year with the intention of only resurfacing tennis courts at Springbrook. Quotes to complete the work came in much lower than the estimate, so the city is using the additional funds to resurface and reorganize Bassel courts.
The courts at the corner of Joule and Telford streets in Alcoa currently have four designated pickleball courts and an open space where people can play basketball or set up two portable pickleball nets. Contractors Weston Paving Company will be turning the open space on the left side of the designated pickleball courts into four additional designated courts.
Superintendent of recreation Kelly Forster with Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation said that while the basketball court was used in the afternoons or evenings, the community will get more use out of additional pickleball courts.
John Sevier Park and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are also nearby and have basketball courts.
An organized competitive group, Smoky Mountain Pickleball Club has been calling Parks & Rec personnel and advocating for additional courts in Blount County. About ten members came to the board meeting on Tuesday night to show support for resurfacing and adding courts.
The representative who spoke told the city to look at the investment as an opportunity to bring people from across the country into Blount County to play pickleball.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in the nation right now,” he said. “People are going to all kinds of places just to play in tournaments. Florida is covered with pickleball courts, and it brings them all kinds of revenue if you can have the tournaments in your city.”
With the Great Smoky Mountains serving as a backdrop, the representative said he believed Blount County would have a strong turn out if courts in the area hosted tournaments.
Forster said recreation departments across the state have reported the need for more courts. And it’s not a trend that is going to decline any time soon, she said.
The 50s to 70s age group was commonly found at the courts when the sport started climbing in popularity. But now, Forster said she sees a mix of adults from their 30s up.
Once the eight Bassel courts are open, Forster said Parks & Rec may start additional programming but is going to wait before making any decisions. Open play time on the courts without scheduled programming is important to have, she said.
Pickleball courts are primarily used in the morning time. Good weather guarantees they’ll be full and with people waiting to play between 8 a.m. and noon, Forster said. The pickleball club had asked about converting tennis courts to be able to use them for pickleball.
But she said tennis courts are used heavily in the afternoon and evening times. With the Maryville High School expansion soon underway, Maryville middle and high school students will be using courts maintained by Parks & Rec. In total, five high schools will be using tennis courts in the 2023-24 school year, as well as four middle schools.
