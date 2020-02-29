Randall Davis works at William Blount High School and has been coaching middle school track since 2012 and football intermittently.
But this January he changed things up a bit and became a building trades teacher. That’s because Gene Huffstetler, a construction and carpentry teacher, retired in December.
With a gap in staffing, Davis started a new part of his career that has him watching over a crew of handy teens who were building a deck set for this year’s Battle of the Build, a friendly inter-school competition that took place in February at Foothills Mall.
But Davis took on more than the responsibility for shop class when he signed up to be a trades teacher. He became part of a team that knows the job clock in Blount is ticking.
That team is a Blount Partnership committee and it meets on a more or less bi-monthly basis to figure out how to attract young people to the construction industry, which has been on a sharp incline for the past five years.
Data on permit applications shows that, as where there were a total 431 residential permit applications in 2015, there were more than 600 in 2018. In the 3rd quarter of 2019 alone there were 522 permits issued.
The partnership and entities like the Maryville Alcoa Home Builders Association, Cherokee Millwrights, and Harris Construction are developing and fostering programs to meet this growing need for residential and commercial building work.
One of the primary way it’s doing that is through the Construction Workforce Advisory Group, one of many committees the partnership made up of industry leaders, business experts and educators.
“We’ve got everything from HVAC to electricians to general contractors, and everybody’s kind of at the table,” the partnerships Director of Events and Partnership Programs Jessica Belitz said. “We really spend time talking about what’s being taught and offered at the school level and what are the skills that are needed in the job field.”
That’s where people like Davis come in. He’s only one of several trade-oriented teachers throughout the county who participated in the Battle of the Build, but he represents the ground game leaders are playing when it comes to encouraging and recruiting students to the Blount construction trades market.
Promoting a great career
“Our goal in the advisory meetings that we’re doing is to get numbers that we can put in front of these kids, and say, ‘Hey, here’s what you can expect when you come out of high school,’” Davis said. “A lot of these kids, if they went into a specific trade, they could be making $40,000, $45,000 a year with no student loan debt.”
Davis himself is no stranger to the trades. He said his father has been in construction his entire life and Davis spent time working with him on side jobs during the weekends, helping with trim carpentry, putting up doors, always learning new skills.
“We need people like this, who can do these kinds of things and get into the field,” he said. “There’s never a shortage of jobs.”
Though life led him to be a coach and a teacher, those skills left a permanent impression on him, one he tried to pass on to his students as they put together a deck set for the Feb. 8 Battle.
“(Students) can graduate high school and go into these 16, 17, 18-hour jobs and first thing you know, you’re (making) $35,000 a year,” Denver Hunt said. Hunt is in charge of workforce development with the MAHBA and is on the construction committee with Davis. “But they can grow there and not have to have a four-year degree.”
Hunt explained if they work hard, they can soon make it to $70,000 a year and without student debt.
It’s a different pathway in life than many students are being encouraged to pursue in the 2020s, but Hunt and others said it’s vital kids understand that college doesn’t have to be their only options: there are plenty of jobs available in Blount and there are going to be more as the county grows.
Options and needs
Belitz said the partnership is working on market-need statistics to publish and was able to give some of them to The Daily Times beforehand.
Notably, over the next year, this region will require 472 construction workers along, and that’s just a fraction of the overall 1,334 trade positions Belitz talked about which may be needed before 2020 is out.
The committee’s approach looks at the market needs from several angles, Belitz said. The first is opportunities in high school like Battle of the Build or apprenticeships with entities like Cherokee Millwrights, Massey Electric or Danny Davis Electrical Contractors Inc.
“I also think one of our biggest goals is exposure: raising that awareness amongst our students and their parents.” she said. That effort is important, especially when it comes to erasing the stigma behind construction work, which Hunt also said posed an issue for recruitment.
“I heard a student say to me one time when I asked ‘What do you think of when you think of the construction industry?’ He said, ‘I think of the guy standing out in the street holding a sign.’”
Hard. Dirty. Underpaid. These are the things that leap to the forefront of students’ minds when they try to imagine what a future in building Blount’s homes for the next half a century looks like.
That’s just not the case, the partnership is arguing. Hunt and other leaders in the MAHBA along with Davis and Belitz say that trade work is not only worthwhile; it can be very lucrative.
That message may be a tough sell, but each player in the construction economy is doing his or her part to promote the market and keep the next generation from moving out of Blount. Of course, for some, moving is out of the question.
Davis is one of them. He’s a dedicated WB staff member, but he’s also a dad, with one child and one more on the way.
For him, his calling is here. He came to fill an empty position in the shop class, but now he wants to stay, keeping working with kids and talking to them about their future.
He said he hears them talk about moving away, but doesn’t necessarily understand that desire.
“I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else,” Davis said. “This is home. Has been my whole life. And I plan on it being the rest of my life.”
